AT&T says T-Mobile's '15 Minutes to Better' claim has a loophole
AT&T has expanded its lawsuit against T-Mobile.
An AT&T location. | Image by The Wall Street Journal
As the telecom market nears saturation, carrier growth has slowed. Consequently, providers have begun poaching each other's customers, with the prime example being T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool. AT&T previously filed a lawsuit that forced T-Mobile to change how the tool operated, but the company is not yet finished campaigning against what it deems to be T-Mobile's deceptive behaviour.
AT&T accuses T-Mobile of misleading customers
Easy Switch is a feature available in T-Mobile's T-Life app that allows AT&T and Verizon customers to switch in just 15 minutes. The tool uses AI to analyze a customer's AT&T or Verizon account to recommend the best T-Mobile plan for them.
Originally, it required customers to let T-Mobile log into their AT&T or Verizon account, but it now only requires billing information to work. That wasn't enough to appease AT&T, which has updated its complaint against T-Mobile.
AT&T accuses T-Mobile of running a misleading Switching Made Easy campaign, which attempts to lure customers with the promise of huge savings and swift switching. AT&T says both of those claims are false.
AT&T claims that the T-Mobile switching tool lumps in optional extras or bundled perks that customers didn't request to provide an inflated view of savings. The tool pits premium AT&T plans against cheap T-Mobile plans, instead of providing an apples-to-apples comparison. Additionally, it asserts that fees and reference points are applied inconsistently, making AT&T's plans look more expensive and less feature-filled than they are.
Its data-scraping scheme thwarted by the Court’s order, T-Mobile appears to have doubled down on all that’s left: a misleading advertising campaign premised on bogus price comparisons and false statements about the supposed savings and ease of switching from AT&T to T-Mobile.
AT&T also alleges that while the checkout process may take 15 minutes, the full transition, including activation and number transfer, takes hours or days.
A history of rule-breaking
AT&T's lawsuit mentions that T-Mobile said in 2013 that it didn't want to play by the rules and the carrier is living up to that reputation.
The company says that T-Mobile's claims tempt customers to switch based on false information, only for them to be saddled with unexpected charges and loss of benefits. Additionally, the claims mislead the market about AT&T's pricing and features.
Verizon has also been having a similar argument with T-Mobile, claiming its advertisements exaggerate the savings it offers and paint rivals in a negative light.
T-Mobile, for its part, has maintained that it provides more savings and value to its customers than its rivals. It has also previously criticized AT&T for wasting its time in court instead of innovating.
Do you think AT&T is right?
So, who is right?
T-Mobile offers plans across price points and has recently launched three plans for budget-conscious customers. Despite cheaper plans being available, 60 percent of its customers opt for premium plans, which contain extras that AT&T and Verizon imply customers don't really care about.
We continue to see new customer accounts... taking our premium plans at 60% take rates.
On the other hand, a higher percentage of new subscribers opting for top-tier plans may mean T-Mobile has been successful in persuading them to spring for the expensive options.
Either way, with AT&T and Verizon both piling dirt on T-Mobile and the latter adding the most subscribers in Q4 2025, it's obvious that offering savings is the way to customers' hearts.
