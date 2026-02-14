AT&T says T-Mobile's '15 Minutes to Better' claim has a loophole

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T





Do you think AT&T is right? Yes, T-Mobile's claims can be misleading. No, it should try to match the savings T-Mobile provides. Both are wasting our time with this meaningless beef. Vote

So, who is right?

T-Mobile offers plans across price points and has recently launched three plans for budget-conscious customers. Despite cheaper plans being available, 60 percent of its customers opt for premium plans, which contain extras that AT&T and Verizon imply customers don't really care about.







On the other hand, a higher percentage of new subscribers opting for top-tier plans may mean T-Mobile has been successful in persuading them to spring for the expensive options.



Either way, with AT&T and Verizon both piling dirt on T-Mobile and the latter adding the most subscribers in Q4 2025, it's obvious that offering savings is the way to customers' hearts.

also alleges that while the checkout process may take 15 minutes, the full transition, including activation and number transfer, takes hours or days.