Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

AT&T says T-Mobile's '15 Minutes to Better' claim has a loophole

AT&T has expanded its lawsuit against T-Mobile.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile AT&T Wireless service
at&t t-mobile easy switch complain
An AT&T location. | Image by The Wall Street Journal

As the telecom market nears saturation, carrier growth has slowed. Consequently, providers have begun poaching each other's customers, with the prime example being T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool. AT&T previously filed a lawsuit that forced T-Mobile to change how the tool operated, but the company is not yet finished campaigning against what it deems to be T-Mobile's deceptive behaviour. 

AT&T accuses T-Mobile of misleading customers


Easy Switch is a feature available in T-Mobile's T-Life app that allows AT&T and Verizon customers to switch in just 15 minutes. The tool uses AI to analyze a customer's AT&T or Verizon account to recommend the best T-Mobile plan for them.

Originally, it required customers to let T-Mobile log into their AT&T or Verizon account, but it now only requires billing information to work. That wasn't enough to appease AT&T, which has updated its complaint against T-Mobile.

AT&T accuses T-Mobile of running a misleading Switching Made Easy campaign, which attempts to lure customers with the promise of huge savings and swift switching. AT&T says both of those claims are false.

Recommended For You

AT&T claims that the T-Mobile switching tool lumps in optional extras or bundled perks that customers didn't request to provide an inflated view of savings. The tool pits premium AT&T plans against cheap T-Mobile plans, instead of providing an apples-to-apples comparison. Additionally, it asserts that fees and reference points are applied inconsistently, making AT&T's plans look more expensive and less feature-filled than they are.

Its data-scraping scheme thwarted by the Court’s order, T-Mobile appears to have doubled down on all that’s left: a misleading advertising campaign premised on bogus price comparisons and false statements about the supposed savings and ease of switching from AT&T to T-Mobile.  
AT&T, February 2026

AT&T also alleges that while the checkout process may take 15 minutes, the full transition, including activation and number transfer, takes hours or days.

A history of rule-breaking


AT&T's lawsuit mentions that T-Mobile said in 2013 that it didn't want to play by the rules and the carrier is living up to that reputation.

The company says that T-Mobile's claims tempt customers to switch based on false information, only for them to be saddled with unexpected charges and loss of benefits. Additionally, the claims mislead the market about AT&T's pricing and features.

Verizon has also been having a similar argument with T-Mobile, claiming its advertisements exaggerate the savings it offers and paint rivals in a negative light.

T-Mobile, for its part, has maintained that it provides more savings and value to its customers than its rivals. It has also previously criticized AT&T for wasting its time in court instead of innovating.

Do you think AT&T is right?

So, who is right?


T-Mobile offers plans across price points and has recently launched three plans for budget-conscious customers. Despite cheaper plans being available, 60 percent of its customers opt for premium plans, which contain extras that AT&T and Verizon imply customers don't really care about.

We continue to see ​new customer accounts... taking ‌our premium plans at 60% take rates.  
Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile CFO, February 2026

On the other hand, a higher percentage of new subscribers opting for top-tier plans may mean T-Mobile has been successful in persuading them to spring for the expensive options.

Either way, with AT&T and Verizon both piling dirt on T-Mobile and the latter adding the most subscribers in Q4 2025, it's obvious that offering savings is the way to customers' hearts.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 5
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless