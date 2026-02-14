Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value

A look at the Galaxy Tab A9+ design, emphasizing its sleek aesthetic. | Image by Samsung





Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB, Graphite: Save $80 on Amazon! $80 off (36%) Amazon has slashed $80 off the Graphite Galaxy Tab A9+, letting you snag the 64GB model for under $140. For a price that low, the visuals and audio are surprisingly solid—making it a total no-brainer if you’re hunting for a casual entertainment tablet that won’t break the bank. Just make sure to grab one while the deal is still live! Buy at Amazon



Of course, don’t expect anything breathtaking or glamorous here; it’s an affordable option, after all. However, it excels at what it does best: being a top choice for on-the-go entertainment on the cheap. Boasting an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and that iconic 16:10 aspect ratio for watching movies, it delivers pleasant visuals without straining your budget—even if it lacks the deep colors and high contrast of an OLED panel. And since a high-quality picture should be accompanied by equally impressive sound, you’ll also find four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Not bad for a tablet that sets you back only $140, right?



Recommended For You Plus, its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM are plenty for basic tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. You’ll enjoy speedy performance as long as you don’t push it too far and stick to one app at a time.



The main downside of this otherwise great tablet for entertainment is that it’s nearing the end of support. Sadly,



All in all, I believe this is still a solid pick, especially if you're looking for a tablet for your kid or an elderly relative. Sure, the Galaxy Tab A11+ may be selling below $210 —its lowest price ever—right now, but if spending $210 is over your budget, the Galaxy Tab A9+ for under $140 is a total steal. Therefore, don't miss out—grab this deal while you can!

If you’ve been looking for a new budget yet capable tablet, now is the perfect time to get one. Amazon has slashed the price of the Galaxy Tab A9+ to below the $140 mark, cutting a full $80 off its original cost. That makes it a no-brainer choice for savvy shoppers who don’t want to overspend.There’s only one tiny caveat, though: the offer is only available for the Silver model with 64GB of storage. And I know what you’re thinking: “Just 64GB of storage?!” While I fully understand that 64GB isn't enough in 2026, it isn’t actually a dealbreaker, as the slate has a dedicated microSD card slot allowing you to expand its storage. This lets you save big on the base model and just upgrade with a low-cost card later.