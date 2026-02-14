Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value

The tablet is unmissable at this price, so hurry up and save now!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.
A look at the Galaxy Tab A9+ design, emphasizing its sleek aesthetic. | Image by Samsung
      View now at Amazon  
If you’ve been looking for a new budget yet capable tablet, now is the perfect time to get one. Amazon has slashed the price of the Galaxy Tab A9+ to below the $140 mark, cutting a full $80 off its original cost. That makes it a no-brainer choice for savvy shoppers who don’t want to overspend.

There’s only one tiny caveat, though: the offer is only available for the Silver model with 64GB of storage. And I know what you’re thinking: “Just 64GB of storage?!” While I fully understand that 64GB isn't enough in 2026, it isn’t actually a dealbreaker, as the slate has a dedicated microSD card slot allowing you to expand its storage. This lets you save big on the base model and just upgrade with a low-cost card later.

Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB, Graphite: Save $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (36%)
Amazon has slashed $80 off the Graphite Galaxy Tab A9+, letting you snag the 64GB model for under $140. For a price that low, the visuals and audio are surprisingly solid—making it a total no-brainer if you’re hunting for a casual entertainment tablet that won’t break the bank. Just make sure to grab one while the deal is still live!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, don’t expect anything breathtaking or glamorous here; it’s an affordable option, after all. However, it excels at what it does best: being a top choice for on-the-go entertainment on the cheap. Boasting an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and that iconic 16:10 aspect ratio for watching movies, it delivers pleasant visuals without straining your budget—even if it lacks the deep colors and high contrast of an OLED panel. And since a high-quality picture should be accompanied by equally impressive sound, you’ll also find four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Not bad for a tablet that sets you back only $140, right?

Recommended For You

Plus, its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM are plenty for basic tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. You’ll enjoy speedy performance as long as you don’t push it too far and stick to one app at a time.

The main downside of this otherwise great tablet for entertainment is that it’s nearing the end of support. Sadly, Android 16 is the end of the road for it as far as major OS updates are concerned. On the flip side, it’ll continue to receive security patches, keeping you safe until late 2027, so you won’t have to think of a replacement in the next two years.

All in all, I believe this is still a solid pick, especially if you’re looking for a tablet for your kid or an elderly relative. Sure, the Galaxy Tab A11+ may be selling below $210—its lowest price ever—right now, but if spending $210 is over your budget, the Galaxy Tab A9+ for under $140 is a total steal. Therefore, don’t miss out—grab this deal while you can!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15758 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless