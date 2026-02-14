Apple Watch Series 10 turns into a premium bargain ready to be snatched up
The watch is loaded with features, has a high-end build, and is a real treat right now!
A showcase of the Apple Watch Series 10's vibrant display. | Image by PhoneArena
best smartwatch for an Apple user is, of course, the Apple Watch. With seamless integration across your Apple ecosystem of devices, it lets you get all your iPhone notifications on your wrist, control your AirPods' playback, and even automatically unlock your MacBook—since reaching out an inch and placing your finger on the Touch ID sensor can be exceptionally tiresome.The
Right now, Walmart has a really sweet deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 that allows you to get your hands on that seamless experience at a much cheaper price. The offer is for the 46mm GPS model in Black, which is currently selling for only $279. That is a solid $80 off the watch’s usual cost of $359. However, keep in mind that Walmart’s listed price is actually $70 lower than the watch’s MSRP of $429, so your true savings will be $150, not $80.
That being said, Amazon is running a bonkers $100 discount on all Apple Watch Series 11 models right now, letting you pick up the 46mm GPS version for just under $329. But even if you don’t want to spend the extra $50 and choose to go for the previous model instead, you should know that you won’t have any buyer’s remorse afterward.
Plus, you get all the bells and whistles a premium flagship smartwatch brings to the table, including stress and sleep tracking, as well as temperature sensing, a dedicated depth gauge app, and sleep apnea detection. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy reading notifications and handling phone calls directly from your wrist, paying for a large Starbucks latte without even taking your wallet or phone out of your pocket, and of course, a plethora of apps to choose from via quick and easy access to the App Store. And with important safety features like Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection, it will have your back even during the direst of times.
