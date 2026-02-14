Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple Watch Series 10 turns into a premium bargain ready to be snatched up

The watch is loaded with features, has a high-end build, and is a real treat right now!

The best smartwatch for an Apple user is, of course, the Apple Watch. With seamless integration across your Apple ecosystem of devices, it lets you get all your iPhone notifications on your wrist, control your AirPods' playback, and even automatically unlock your MacBook—since reaching out an inch and placing your finger on the Touch ID sensor can be exceptionally tiresome.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS, Black): Save $80 at Walmart!

$279
$359
$80 off (22%)
Right now, you can snag the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Black for $80 off at Walmart, bringing the price down to $279. While that's a great deal on its own, keep in mind the watch actually has a $429 MSRP, meaning your total savings are even bigger than the listing suggests. Between its sleek design and a plethora of features, the watch is honestly a steal at this price. So, act fast and save today!
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm]: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (23%)
In case you want to rock the latest Apple Watch, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 46mm GPS version. This means you can snag one for just under $330. Don't hesitate!
Right now, Walmart has a really sweet deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 that allows you to get your hands on that seamless experience at a much cheaper price. The offer is for the 46mm GPS model in Black, which is currently selling for only $279. That is a solid $80 off the watch’s usual cost of $359. However, keep in mind that Walmart’s listed price is actually $70 lower than the watch’s MSRP of $429, so your true savings will be $150, not $80.

That being said, Amazon is running a bonkers $100 discount on all Apple Watch Series 11 models right now, letting you pick up the 46mm GPS version for just under $329. But even if you don’t want to spend the extra $50 and choose to go for the previous model instead, you should know that you won’t have any buyer’s remorse afterward.

In fact, the only downside of the Apple Watch Series 10 is its "all-day" battery life. That means it will last a day or a day and a half on a single charge, but you’ll probably have to top it up every night or every other night. But in its defense, every non-Ultra Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch offers the same battery life, so it’s not actually an issue with the watch itself, but rather the current way of making these types of smartwatches.

Plus, you get all the bells and whistles a premium flagship smartwatch brings to the table, including stress and sleep tracking, as well as temperature sensing, a dedicated depth gauge app, and sleep apnea detection. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy reading notifications and handling phone calls directly from your wrist, paying for a large Starbucks latte without even taking your wallet or phone out of your pocket, and of course, a plethora of apps to choose from via quick and easy access to the App Store. And with important safety features like Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection, it will have your back even during the direst of times.

So, yeah! The Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely worth grabbing at just $279. It may be an older-gen smartwatch, but it still holds immense value. Therefore, don’t hesitate—act quickly and secure yours via this deal today!

