Real-world Galaxy S26+ images leak at long last

You might be able to get your hands on it before release if you are ready to pay $1,650.

Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image by @Kakooli98

It's finally starting to feel like the Galaxy S26 series launch month, with an X user posting a legitimate-looking image of the Galaxy S26 Plus. All we had seen so far were dummy units and renders, making us wonder whether Samsung had finally managed to curb leaks of its unreleased phones. For those counting down the days until the February 25 reveal, this leak proves that's not the case.

On sale already?



User @Kakooli98 (via @Jay_z5) spotted a Craigslist listing for what looks like the Galaxy S26 Plus selling for $1,650. The device is likely a working prototype and sports a camera pill, just as leaks have been saying. It displays the Galaxy S26 series wallpaper, but that's probably because it's not the retail version.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is rumored to be virtually unchanged from the Galaxy S25 Plus, apart from the camera bump. That explains why the device looks very familiar in the images.

A Better look at the design


While renders provide an idea, nothing compares to an actual unit, even if it's just a prototype. We should expect more leaks like this in the coming days, as it's normal for Samsung phones to receive a full unofficial unboxing before their official release.

The Galaxy S26 Plus starts at $1,000, and its price may increase by $70. So, while it may be more expensive than its predecessor, rest assured that it won't cost $1,650.

Galaxy S26 Plus
Galaxy S26 series production targets. | Image by Ice Universe

With both specs and design remaining mostly unchanged, the Galaxy S26 Plus may struggle to find an audience. Samsung seems to anticipate this, as only 14 percent of production volume is reportedly is dedicated to the Plus model, the lowest share of the lineup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra continues to be the priority, but the widening gap this year suggests Samsung is losing faith in the Plus model.

