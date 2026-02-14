Real-world Galaxy S26+ images leak at long last
You might be able to get your hands on it before release if you are ready to pay $1,650.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image by @Kakooli98
It's finally starting to feel like the Galaxy S26 series launch month, with an X user posting a legitimate-looking image of the Galaxy S26 Plus. All we had seen so far were dummy units and renders, making us wonder whether Samsung had finally managed to curb leaks of its unreleased phones. For those counting down the days until the February 25 reveal, this leak proves that's not the case.
User @Kakooli98 (via @Jay_z5) spotted a Craigslist listing for what looks like the Galaxy S26 Plus selling for $1,650. The device is likely a working prototype and sports a camera pill, just as leaks have been saying. It displays the Galaxy S26 series wallpaper, but that's probably because it's not the retail version.
While renders provide an idea, nothing compares to an actual unit, even if it's just a prototype. We should expect more leaks like this in the coming days, as it's normal for Samsung phones to receive a full unofficial unboxing before their official release.
On sale already?
Galaxy S26 Plus | Image by @Kakooli98
User @Kakooli98 (via @Jay_z5) spotted a Craigslist listing for what looks like the Galaxy S26 Plus selling for $1,650. The device is likely a working prototype and sports a camera pill, just as leaks have been saying. It displays the Galaxy S26 series wallpaper, but that's probably because it's not the retail version.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is rumored to be virtually unchanged from the Galaxy S25 Plus, apart from the camera bump. That explains why the device looks very familiar in the images.
A Better look at the design
While renders provide an idea, nothing compares to an actual unit, even if it's just a prototype. We should expect more leaks like this in the coming days, as it's normal for Samsung phones to receive a full unofficial unboxing before their official release.
The Galaxy S26 Plus starts at $1,000, and its price may increase by $70. So, while it may be more expensive than its predecessor, rest assured that it won't cost $1,650.
Recommended For You
How does the Galaxy S26 look?
Should you get this one?
Galaxy S26 series production targets. | Image by Ice Universe
With both specs and design remaining mostly unchanged, the Galaxy S26 Plus may struggle to find an audience. Samsung seems to anticipate this, as only 14 percent of production volume is reportedly is dedicated to the Plus model, the lowest share of the lineup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra continues to be the priority, but the widening gap this year suggests Samsung is losing faith in the Plus model.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: