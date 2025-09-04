TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
The Nxtpaper 60 Ultra sports a unique eye-care screen at a surprisingly affordable price.
We all know that staring at our phone screens all day is doing a number on our eyes. We've seen companies try to solve this before, most notably with e-ink phones like those from Hisense. While they are fantastic for reading, the slow refresh rates and washed-out colors make them a pain for pretty much everything else. It’s a classic case of solving one problem by creating another. TCL, however, has been chipping away at this with its Nxtpaper tech, and their latest announcement might just be the solution we’ve been waiting for.
TCL also announced a €249 (about $290 USD via direct conversion) Nxtpaper 5G Junior model, leveraging the same eye-care tech for a younger audience with built-in parental controls. Both phones show a serious commitment to this "Technology for Good" mission. If the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra's screen is as good as it sounds, TCL could have a real winner on its hands, finally bridging the gap between a great phone and a great reading device.
Images credit — TCL
At IFA 2025, the company unveiled the TCL Nxtpaper 60 Ultra, a phone that aims to give you the eye comfort of e-paper without sacrificing the performance of a modern smartphone. The secret sauce is the new Nxtpaper 4.0 display. It’s a massive 7.2-inch screen that uses some clever tech to mimic natural light, cut down on glare, and eliminate flicker. TCL claims it delivers a comfortable, paper-like viewing experience that’s certified to be easy on the eyes, even adjusting its warmth at night to sync with your body’s natural rhythm.
The Nxtpaper display technology cuts down on reflections and eliminates screen flicker. | Images credit — TCL
Personally, I think this is the right approach. Instead of a compromised e-ink screen, we get a full-color, fast display that’s been engineered from the ground up for comfort. But the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra isn’t just a one-trick pony. For its €499 (about $582 USD via direct conversion) starting price for the 256GB option, and €549 (about $640 USD via direct conversion) for the 512GB version, it’s packing some surprisingly nice specs.
You get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, and a periscopic telephoto camera—a feature you rarely see outside of expensive flagships. It also comes with stylus support and a suite of AI tools for things like summarizing notes and real-time translation. Optional accessories include a MagFlip and T-Pen Magic stylus.
Here’s a quick rundown of the key specs for the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra:
Display:
- 7.2-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 850 nits of brightness in sunlight mode
Performance:
- OS: Android 15
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Memory & Storage:
- RAM: 12GB physical + 12GB virtual expansion
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB options
Cameras:
Rear:
- 50MP main camera with OIS
- 50MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera with OIS
- 8MP ultrawide camera
- Video: 4K at 30FPS
Front:
- 32MP camera
- Video: 2K at 30FPS
Battery:
- Capacity: 5200mAh
- Charging: 33W wired charging, takes about 90 minutes
Design & Durability:
- Colors: Lunar White, Nebula Black
- Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance
- Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific
TCL also announced a €249 (about $290 USD via direct conversion) Nxtpaper 5G Junior model, leveraging the same eye-care tech for a younger audience with built-in parental controls. Both phones show a serious commitment to this "Technology for Good" mission. If the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra's screen is as good as it sounds, TCL could have a real winner on its hands, finally bridging the gap between a great phone and a great reading device.
