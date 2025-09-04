TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for

At IFA 2025, the company unveiled the TCL Nxtpaper 60 Ultra, a phone that aims to give you the eye comfort of e-paper without sacrificing the performance of a modern smartphone. The secret sauce is the new Nxtpaper 4.0 display. It’s a massive 7.2-inch screen that uses some clever tech to mimic natural light, cut down on glare, and eliminate flicker. TCL claims it delivers a comfortable, paper-like viewing experience that’s certified to be easy on the eyes, even adjusting its warmth at night to sync with your body’s natural rhythm.

The Nxtpaper display technology cuts down on reflections and eliminates screen flicker. | Images credit — TCL





Personally, I think this is the right approach. Instead of a compromised e-ink screen, we get a full-color, fast display that’s been engineered from the ground up for comfort. But the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra isn’t just a one-trick pony. For its €499 (about $582 USD via direct conversion) starting price for the 256GB option, and €549 (about $640 USD via direct conversion) for the 512GB version, it’s packing some surprisingly nice specs.





You get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, and a periscopic telephoto camera—a feature you rarely see outside of expensive flagships. It also comes with stylus support and a suite of AI tools for things like summarizing notes and real-time translation. Optional accessories include a MagFlip and T-Pen Magic stylus.





Here’s a quick rundown of the key specs for the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra:



Display:

7.2-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) display

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 850 nits of brightness in sunlight mode

Performance:

OS: Android 15

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400



Memory & Storage:

RAM: 12GB physical + 12GB virtual expansion

Storage: 256GB and 512GB options

Cameras :

Rear:

50MP main camera with OIS

50MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera with OIS

8MP ultrawide camera

Video: 4K at 30FPS

Front:

32MP camera

Video: 2K at 30FPS

Battery:

Capacity: 5200mAh

Charging: 33W wired charging, takes about 90 minutes

Design & Durability:

Colors: Lunar White, Nebula Black

Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance

Availability: Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific

TCL also announced a €249 (about $290 USD via direct conversion) TCL also announced a €249 (about $290 USD via direct conversion) Nxtpaper 5G Junior model, leveraging the same eye-care tech for a younger audience with built-in parental controls. Both phones show a serious commitment to this "Technology for Good" mission. If the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra's screen is as good as it sounds, TCL could have a real winner on its hands, finally bridging the gap between a great phone and a great reading device.











