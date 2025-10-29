T-Mobile subscriber says the "Uncarrier" is dead

T-Mobile

T-Mobile was different than AT&T , and Sprint. After Legere left and Sievert took over in 2020, customers were no longer put first and T-Mobile was no longer any different than its rivals. Customer satisfaction, the most important thing under Legere, was replaced in importance by the daily change in T-Mobile 's stock price once Sievert took over. Legere put customers first, and this led him and his executive team (which included current CEO Mike Sievert) to come up with the Uncarrier branding to show howwas different than Verizon , and Sprint. After Legere left and Sievert took over in 2020, customers were no longer put first andwas no longer any different than its rivals. Customer satisfaction, the most important thing under Legere, was replaced in importance by the daily change in's stock price once Sievert took over.





Is T-Mobile still the Uncarrier? No. Since Legere left, it is as shady as the others. Yes. It's still customer-first at T-Mobile. I honestly don't know. No. Since Legere left, it is as shady as the others. 84.81% Yes. It's still customer-first at T-Mobile. 5.06% I honestly don't know. 10.13%





T-Mobile reps were given ridiculous performance goals to meet each month that were so impossible, several had to rip-off consumers by adding bogus purchases of additional lines, insurance, accessories (like cases, battery chargers and screen protectors) without the customer's consent just so they wouldn't lose their jobs. Yes, as one T-Mobile subscriber wrote on Reddit, "I think the Uncarrier is dead."









T-Mobile would also allow him to replace his phone with a new T-Mobile . When he arrived in Portugal, a country on T-Mobile 's roaming list, he was stuck at 2G speeds for days. Calling technical support to complain, the subscriber was told that network congestion was the problem. The latest story that prompted that response came from a social media post by a T-Mobile customer who had ported over his number from AT&T to take advantage of the lower price he would pay for wireless service during an extended trip out of the U.S. Switching towould also allow him to replace his phone with a new iPhone 16 Pro on. When he arrived in Portugal, a country on's roaming list, he was stuck at 2G speeds for days. Calling technical support to complain, the subscriber was told that network congestion was the problem.

-Reddit subscriber Michaelkunze





T-Mobile subscriber and with their phones placed side-by-side, her iPhone 13 mini was receiving 5G data speeds while his iPhone 16 Pro was still wallowing in 2G. After a call he was on in Portugal was dropped three times, he decided enough was enough. That this was a big fat lie was proven when a friend arrived in Portugal days later with an iPhone 13 mini . She was also asubscriber and with their phones placed side-by-side, herwas receiving 5G data speeds while hiswas still wallowing in 2G. After a call he was on in Portugal was dropped three times, he decided enough was enough.

The carrier changes its story and threatens taking the customer to collections





T-Mobile service and returned the iPhone 16 Pro he had received from T-Mobile . The carrier gave him a few extra days to allow him to handle all of this upon his return to the U.S. At the same time, he opened an account with Visible and reactivated his previously retired T-Mobile bill in August and paid it. After receiving a letter from a debt collector, the "victim" called T-Mobile again but this time he was told a completely different story. The gentleman canceled hisservice and returned thehe had received from. The carrier gave him a few extra days to allow him to handle all of this upon his return to the U.S. At the same time, he opened an account with Visible and reactivated his previously retired iPhone 14 Pro . He got what should have been his lastbill in August and paid it. After receiving a letter from a debt collector, the "victim" calledagain but this time he was told a completely different story.



During the last call he had with T-Mobile , the customer was threatened by the wireless provider who told him they would send his account to collections if he didn't pay the whole bill. Wanting to put the whole thing behind him, the payment was made.

Another T-Mobile subscriber had a similar story to tell





The former T-Mobile subscriber had this to say about his experience. "For a company that markets itself as more caring than the rest, I hoped to find a middle ground where we're all happy. I gave T-Mobile plenty of opportunity to help and make it right. Instead, T-Mobile used its leverage to extract $85 from me and has lost any recommendation of my own and my business forever. Still, I'm a drop in the bucket for a $300B company."





This apparently was not a one-off experience for T-Mobile subscribers as another post on Reddit revealed. "I went to a very populated area in Colombia last year and was assured TWICE after calling in that I’d have service and coverage at no additional cost. When I got there my phone never connected or worked at all except for on WiFi. I didn’t have a translator app or GPS or anything for almost a month. Thanks T Mobile."

