T-Mobile hires 31-year old millionaire for Chief Switching Officer role

Besides witnessing his acting skills, I just learned that 31-years old Druski is worth about $14 million. The more you know!



What's the Better Value plan like?



Unveiled with significant promotion last week, T-Mobile 's new Better Value arrived just as some existing customers were notified about upcoming price increases. The carrier is positioning the plan as a high-end option that bundles unlimited premium data, large hotspot allowances, international and North America roaming, satellite connectivity, and multiple streaming perks into a single package.



Pricing is set at $140 per month for three lines with AutoPay, undercutting comparable premium plans from T-Mobile has highlighted these differences through direct comparisons, emphasizing lower costs, longer price guarantees, and added benefits such as Netflix and Hulu included.



However, the plan comes with T-Mobile subscribers.



The five-year price guarantee excludes taxes and fees, and the plan is offered as a limited-time deal with no clear end date. So make sure you keep that in mind!



Is the Better Value plan the one for you? Yes, I need three lines for under $150/month! Maybe, I'm not sure right now. No, it's too limiting. Vote

In the video, social media personality and comedian Druski plays five separate parts: he's The Boss (called "Chief Switching Officer"), the head of Marketing, Accounting and PR at the same time. Druski also plays the part of The Intern.