T-Mobile hires 31-year old millionaire for Chief Switching Officer role

Have you heard of Druski?

T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a new 40-second video commercial, and it's called "Druski Takes The Chair".

I didn't know who Druski was. But I clicked on the YouTube video anyway. Since I now obviously know, it's only natural that you'll be subjected to the same ad: no one gets left behind.

The new plan


The ad is about T-Mobile's brand-new Better Value plan, which went live a week ago. The script is simple, it's about what goes on behind the scenes at T-Mobile's headquarters.

In the video, social media personality and comedian Druski plays five separate parts: he's The Boss (called "Chief Switching Officer"), the head of Marketing, Accounting and PR at the same time. Druski also plays the part of The Intern.

They all brainstorm and it's The Intern that comes up with the idea of the Better Value plan. The Boss interrupts him and says: "I got it. We'll call it the Better Value plan!", while Marketing, PR and Accounting seem really happy about it and praise him. Get it? The Boss stole the idea from The Intern, who's left hanging.

Here's the video, actually:

Besides witnessing his acting skills, I just learned that 31-years old Druski is worth about $14 million. The more you know!

What's the Better Value plan like?


Image by T-Mobile

Unveiled with significant promotion last week, T-Mobile's new Better Value arrived just as some existing customers were notified about upcoming price increases. The carrier is positioning the plan as a high-end option that bundles unlimited premium data, large hotspot allowances, international and North America roaming, satellite connectivity, and multiple streaming perks into a single package.

Pricing is set at $140 per month for three lines with AutoPay, undercutting comparable premium plans from Verizon and AT&T by a wide margin. T-Mobile has highlighted these differences through direct comparisons, emphasizing lower costs, longer price guarantees, and added benefits such as Netflix and Hulu included.

However, the plan comes with notable limitations that may affect its appeal, particularly for existing T-Mobile subscribers.

Certain benefits tied to older plans, including yearly upgrades, free lines, and specific discounts, do not carry over when switching. Eligibility rules also apply, such as minimum tenure requirements for current customers and number port-in conditions for new ones.

The five-year price guarantee excludes taxes and fees, and the plan is offered as a limited-time deal with no clear end date. So make sure you keep that in mind!

Is the Better Value plan the one for you?
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
