T-Mobile free line offers are no longer no-brainers
T-Mobile customers are hesitant to grab free lines.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile's free line bonanza is still going strong, but customers are no longer jumping at the opportunity. T-Mobile routinely offers a complimentary line to those signing up for one or two lines, and this help to keep customers glued to the carrier. Customers may be having second thoughts about the promo, according to our survey.
We asked our readers if they would take advantage of the targeted free line offer T-Mobile rolled out in December, and we got mixed responses. The promotion remains popular, with 815 (50%) of the 1617 readers who responded to our poll saying they would go for it. 464 (29%) said they would reject it, viewing it as a bait. 338 (21%) remain undecided.
T-Mobile's free line offers come with many strings attached, such as keeping free and paid lines paired for life and purchasing a line just to take advantage of the offer.
Taxes and fees are another sticking point, especially given that the carrier has been raising other charges. While these charges are negligible, they are enough to make you wonder why you are paying anything at all for a line that was advertised as free.
Thus, a customer with a free line usually ends up generating a lot of revenue for T-Mobile, and the extra line probably ends up paying for itself.
This is not a deception, but a mutually beneficial offer, and the majority of our readers don't feel like they are being taken advantage of.
Still, with only 50 percent of customers willing to jump on the offer, it appears that customers are being a little more cautious about these supposedly free lines.
T-Mobile customers may want a free line
We asked our readers if they would take advantage of the targeted free line offer T-Mobile rolled out in December, and we got mixed responses. The promotion remains popular, with 815 (50%) of the 1617 readers who responded to our poll saying they would go for it. 464 (29%) said they would reject it, viewing it as a bait. 338 (21%) remain undecided.
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This indicates a shift in how T-Mobile customers perceive free line offers, with only half willing to accept the offer without hesitation.
Many would rather skip the offer
T-Mobile's free line offers come with many strings attached, such as keeping free and paid lines paired for life and purchasing a line just to take advantage of the offer.
Of course, the poll is not representative of all T-Mobile customers, given that our base was 1,617, while the carrier has millions of customers. Additionally, this was a BYOD-only (Bring Your Own Device) deal, meaning the free line was ineligible for future financing, which could be why many customers were reluctant to go for it.
Taxes and fees are another sticking point, especially given that the carrier has been raising other charges. While these charges are negligible, they are enough to make you wonder why you are paying anything at all for a line that was advertised as free.
T-Mobile has no qualms about using free lines to lock customers in for years. These promotions have successfully retained disgruntled customers for three years or more. During that time, a customer may also sign up for additional offers, such as 5G Home Internet.
Thus, a customer with a free line usually ends up generating a lot of revenue for T-Mobile, and the extra line probably ends up paying for itself.
Would you jump on this offer if you got it?
Of course!
49.94%
No, it's a bait.
29.51%
Maybe.
20.55%
Not a shady deal
This is not a deception, but a mutually beneficial offer, and the majority of our readers don't feel like they are being taken advantage of.
Still, with only 50 percent of customers willing to jump on the offer, it appears that customers are being a little more cautious about these supposedly free lines.
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