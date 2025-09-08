Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it

All signs seem to indicate that T-Mobile is trying to become an all-digital carrier like Visible, but with some major differences.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile
The iconic T-Mobile "T" in magenta is seen outside a T-Mobile store.
Over the last few weeks, we have seen several T-Mobile reps call it quits because of the T-Life app. These aren't new hires who became overwhelmed by the job, but are salesmen and women who have had enough with the pressure they face from having to meet certain goals each month. Add to that the new requirement put in place by T-Mobile that forces reps to use the T-Life app to handle a certain percentage of the transactions they handle. If a rep fails to meet that target, he could be let go. 

T-Mobile has started the process of transitioning to an all-digital wireless provider


One rep who just walked out posted his farewell on social media. "Resigned after 8.5 years of hard work and dedication to this company. TMO isn’t a career anymore, but a shitty job with glorified benefits to keep you around, which most companies offer nowadays. T-Life push is unreal for the front-line employees. Another way of taking money from my reps. As a manager, I’ve heard things about how it’s going to get worse."

Screenshot of the T-Life app.
The controversial T-Life app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Another former rep wrote, "I quit after 6 years because of T-Life as well. I ran a successful store, had a great team, and worked for the best market manager I've ever met. It still wasn't enough after T-Life. T-Life was created to thin the ranks; mission accomplished. But it's only the good people leaving."

Will T-Mobile become an all-digital carrier?

Vote View Result

It's quite obvious what is going to happen to T-Mobile. The current T-Life push is forcing more customers to use T-Life, which means they get used to turning to the app to manage their accounts, upgrade their phones, and add new lines. Putting pressure on the reps results in more of them leaving, and eventually the company will sell off stores and axe the remaining sales crew. The rumors about the imminent departure of CEO Mike Sievert might also play into this as well.

Even if Sievert leaves, he would depart with his T-Mobile shares. The CEO recently sold 22,500 shares for an approximate value of $5.63 million based on a current share price of $250. The executive now owns 336,222 shares worth roughly $84 million. Should T-Mobile transition into a digital carrier, you could see its stock rise even more, as profits should rise without the stores and reps' commissions creating a huge overhead.

T-Mobile would become all-digital, similar to Verizon's Visible. There is a big difference. T-Mobile will still own all of its wireless infrastructure, including spectrum and cell towers. Visible, on the other hand, is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) without a wireless network infrastructure. Visible buys its wireless service wholesale from parent company Verizon and sells it to the public.

T-Mobile has created quite a legacy for itself over the last few years


There has been no official pronouncement that T-Mobile is going all-digital but the tell-tale signs are there. The carrier has had an amazing run since 2012, when John Legere was named CEO. Legere turned T-Mobile into the nation's most innovative and fastest-growing wireless provider. T-Mobile got rid of subsidized phones and two-year contracts, created the Un-carrier name to set it apart from AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, and offered perks such as free Netflix, a reward program titled T-Mobile Tuesday, and more.

Under Legere, T-Mobile made a big decision that still resonates to this day. Unlike Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile decided to use mid-band spectrum to build out its 5G network. Verizon and AT&T went for the faster mmWave airwaves but didn't consider that high-band signals travel only short distances. T-Mobile coveted Sprint's hoard of 2.5GHz spectrum for its 5G build out, which led to the $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint. T-Mobile's decision to go with mid-band helped it become the early U.S. leader in 5G and led Verizon and AT&T to spend billions on mid-band spectrum in the C-band. 

Recommended Stories
Now it seems that T-Mobile is becoming something that is unrecognizable, even to someone who has followed the carrier over the last 16 years.

As more reps leave, it&#039;s seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 1

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 1

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
iPhone 17 Pro design revamp goes beyond camera bar, leaked pictures show
iPhone 17 Pro design revamp goes beyond camera bar, leaked pictures show
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless