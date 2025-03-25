Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
T-Mobile gets a boost from Microsoft's AI magic and representatives benefit from it

T-Mobile
T-Mobile phone and a logo.
Microsoft, one of the most popular companies in the world, is giving T-Mobile a boost to better serve its numerous customers.

Almost a year ago, we told you that T-Mobile is integrating AI into its operations to enhance customer service and employee efficiency. The company introduced several AI tools, collectively called "Superpowers," including "GenAI Chat" for quick answers to customer queries, "Promo Genius" for finding relevant deals, and "Best Action (NBA)" to anticipate customer needs and offer personalized recommendations.

The second-largest wireless network provider in the United States (with more than 130 million customers), is doubling down on its AI project by using Microsoft Power Platform to simplify its retail operations and enhance service quality.

One of T-Mobile's most important innovations is the PromoGenius app, which helps customer service representatives (CSRs) quickly find information about promotional offers like new devices, discounts, and trade-in deals.

Before this app was implemented, T-Mobile representatives had to search through complicated reports every day, which made it hard to get the information they needed. Now, the PromoGenius app brings all that information together in one simple platform. The app works on iPads that CSRs carry around the store, allowing them to answer customer questions more quickly. Instead of switching between different systems, they can access everything they need in one place. Sounds convenient to me.

While there are some who complain about the PromoGenius app, some find it useful after learning to use it:



T-Mobile says AI is used to make product research faster and more accurate. That's thanks to Microsoft's Copilot Studio, an AI-powered tool has been integrated into the PromoGenius app to pull product information directly from over 20 manufacturers' websites. This allows CSRs to quickly answer technical questions or compare products in real-time, thus saving time.

PromoGenius is quickly becoming one of the most used apps in the company, with over 83,000 unique users and 500,000 launches a month. In theory, CSRs no longer need to leave a conversation to search for product details, so interruptions should be reduced and customer satisfaction should be higher.

For T-Mobile subscribers, this means faster, more accurate responses when they visit stores, leading to better overall service. Plus, as T-Mobile continues to refine these tools, there are plans to integrate features like voice assistance and personalized user interfaces to make interactions even smoother.

In the future, T-Mobile aims to expand the use of AI across its operations, which could bring even more improvements.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

