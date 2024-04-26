Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile was planning to use artificial intelligence to predict why a customer was visiting a retail store, and now, more AI-driven features that the carrier wants employees to use to help customers have leaked.

Almost overnight, AI has become a centerpiece in every major tech company's strategy and it looks like T-Mobile wants it to become an integral part of its approach to improving and optimizing employee interactions with customers.

According to information received by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile has dubbed its AI tools 'Superpowers' and has created them to simply the way frontline employees work.

T-Mobile is a large company and today it was given the go-ahead to acquire Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, so its customer base is only going to grow further. Having AI tools can cut down the time it takes for employees to sift through mountains of data and help them serve customers better.


The first feature is "GenAI Chat" which is capable of providing quick answers to complicated questions. Next is "Promo Genius" which will speed up how employees find deals best suited to a specific customer. These features are for care and retail employees.


The third feature called "Best Action (NBA)" is for retail staff and analyzes customer information to anticipate customer needs and provide real-time recommendations for a personalized customer experience.


As everyone who uses AI chatbots knows, the responses provided by an AI system are only as good as your prompts or your instructions to get the desired response. To ensure its employees get the most out of its tools, T-Mobile is providing them a prompt engineering training.

T-Mobile also provides examples of situations where an employee may want to use GenAI Chat and how to frame their questions for high-quality responses. 

The report also says that T-Mobile's systems are collecting interaction data from other customers as reference points to give advice to employees using the tool. Hopefully, the carrier has measures in place to ensure no one will be able to use prompt hacking to uncover sensitive information that they are not supposed to access.

Other features that T-Mobile has allegedly introduced include Expert Head Start which uses customer data to "assign a next best action for that customer," and Expert Recap which summarizes calls.

While T-Mobile is billing the new AI tools as ways to simplify employee workload, not everyone within the company is happy about it, with some voicing their concerns in a now-deleted Reddit post.

It sucks. You have to be very specific with your questions and more often than not it will quote with outdated information and promos instead of what’s currently available. I’m sticking with just using the upgraded search for c2." - Reddit user

They’re pushing leaders to use AI for documentation and observations and honestly, if as a leader you need an AI to objectively give your team feedback, you probably shouldn’t be a leader in the first place." - Reddit user

The only thing that seems useful is the specification comparison. I get tired of customers asking what the difference between the IPhone 13 and 15 is, so now I can just show them." - Reddit user

The reason behind the initial lukewarm response might be this is something that's new to employees and everything will be smoother once they learn the ropes. Some employees might be apprehensive about these tools out of fear that they might replace some of them.

For customers, the use of these tools would mean faster response times, personalized recommendations, and greater overall satisfaction.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
