Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
In September, T-Mobile announced it was entering a multi-year partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to develop an AI-powered decision-making platform called IntentCX. A report has now unearthed the monetary value of the carrier's investment in the AI behemoth.
According to a paywalled report from The Information, T-Mobile will pay OpenAI around $100 million over the next three years as part of the deal.
T-Mobile had not disclosed the extent of the investment. It has now come to light that the deal with T-Mobile is potentially one of the largest contracts OpenAI has struck with a business customer.
This development has T-Mobile employees worried, many of whom are wondering whether the rollout of the new platform will lead to job cuts.
Customers, on the other hand, are not happy with the prospect of their data being handed off to OpenAI.
While those are valid concerns, it's also possible that IntentCX will make things better for everyone - stepping in to help customer service representatives with mundane and repetitive staff and improving the support experience for clients.
IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys
Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, September 2024
T-Mobile is embracing AI head-on and has also teamed up with industry giants NVIDIA, Ericsson and Nokia to utilize AI to maintain and extend its 5G leadership position and stay ahead of the competition in 6G development.
