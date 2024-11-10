Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board

In September, T-Mobile announced it was entering a multi-year partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to develop an AI-powered decision-making platform called IntentCX. A report has now unearthed the monetary value of the carrier's investment in the AI behemoth.

According to a paywalled report from The Information, T-Mobile will pay OpenAI around $100 million over the next three years as part of the deal.

T-Mobile had previously revealed that IntentCX would be able to access customer data and real-time information from the company's network and T-Life app to provide individualized, context-based solutions to customers and take action on their behalf. The company also said that it was planning to launch the platform in 2025.

T-Mobile had not disclosed the extent of the investment. It has now come to light that the deal with T-Mobile is potentially one of the largest contracts OpenAI has struck with a business customer.

The carrier will use OpenAI's models to develop its new customer service chatbot, which will handle most interactions without the need for a human agent. The report notes that as companies increase their AI budgets, they are cutting back elsewhere.

This development has T-Mobile employees worried, many of whom are wondering whether the rollout of the new platform will lead to job cuts.

Customers, on the other hand, are not happy with the prospect of their data being handed off to OpenAI.

While those are valid concerns, it's also possible that IntentCX will make things better for everyone - stepping in to help customer service representatives with mundane and repetitive staff and improving the support experience for clients.

IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys
Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, September 2024

T-Mobile is embracing AI head-on and has also teamed up with industry giants NVIDIA, Ericsson and Nokia to utilize AI to maintain and extend its 5G leadership position and stay ahead of the competition in 6G development.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

