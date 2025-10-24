Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Surface Pro 12 is even more tempting at $100 off on Amazon

Now under $700, the 12-inch Surface Pro 12 with Snapdragon X Plus and Windows 11 is a smart pick for budget-conscious users.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surface Pro 12 tablet on a peach-colored background.
View now at Amazon
If you're a fan of Windows tablets but don't really want to overspend on the premium Surface Pro 11, Amazon has something for you. Right now, it's offering the latest Surface Pro tablet with a 12-inch display for $100 off. That brings the price to just under $700 — less than the 256GB Galaxy S25!

Get the Surface Pro 12 for $100 off

$100 off (13%)
Right now, Amazon is letting Windows fans grab the latest Surface Pro tablet with a 12-inch display, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage with a pretty sweet $100 discount. With its more affordable asking price and this tempting offer, this model is now a smart buy for budget-conscious users. Just a note: the sale is only available on the model in Platinum.
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, you'd have to be OK with some trade-offs here. After all, this Windows 11 laptop replacement costs just $800 at its standard price, so there's no OLED display or insane 12-core Snapdragon X Elite performance. But hey — it's lighter, smaller, and still punches above its weight, especially at $100 off its original price.

This particular Windows slate packs a fantastic 12-inch display with vibrant colors and a decidedly crisp 2196 x 1464 resolution. And while it doesn't support a 120Hz refresh rate, its 90Hz screen still provides a mostly smooth scrolling experience.

Beyond display quality, you're also getting an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, which should handle daily tasks quite well. Plus, the 2025 Surface Pro comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. And with multiple AI features on deck, you can quickly get answers, brainstorm ideas, and more.

In a proper Surface Pro fashion, this device also features a built-in kickstand, as well as two USB-C 3.2 ports. Those let you quickly transfer files, set up your desktop experience, and charge your tablet on the go. As if that's not enough, the slate offers an excellent 16-hour battery life.

So, yeah — the Surface Pro 12 isn't the best iPad Pro M4 alternative, but it's cheaper, lightweight, and covers all the basics. The best part? You can now get it for just under $700 instead of $800, making it an even smarter pick. Head to Amazon and save while this awesome deal lasts.

The Surface Pro 12 is even more tempting at $100 off on Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Samsung delays Galaxy S26 series, here’s how long you need to wait
Samsung delays Galaxy S26 series, here’s how long you need to wait

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless