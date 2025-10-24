The Surface Pro 12 is even more tempting at $100 off on Amazon
Now under $700, the 12-inch Surface Pro 12 with Snapdragon X Plus and Windows 11 is a smart pick for budget-conscious users.
If you're a fan of Windows tablets but don't really want to overspend on the premium Surface Pro 11, Amazon has something for you. Right now, it's offering the latest Surface Pro tablet with a 12-inch display for $100 off. That brings the price to just under $700 — less than the 256GB Galaxy S25!
Obviously, you'd have to be OK with some trade-offs here. After all, this Windows 11 laptop replacement costs just $800 at its standard price, so there's no OLED display or insane 12-core Snapdragon X Elite performance. But hey — it's lighter, smaller, and still punches above its weight, especially at $100 off its original price.
Beyond display quality, you're also getting an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, which should handle daily tasks quite well. Plus, the 2025 Surface Pro comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. And with multiple AI features on deck, you can quickly get answers, brainstorm ideas, and more.
So, yeah — the Surface Pro 12 isn't the best iPad Pro M4 alternative, but it's cheaper, lightweight, and covers all the basics. The best part? You can now get it for just under $700 instead of $800, making it an even smarter pick. Head to Amazon and save while this awesome deal lasts.
This particular Windows slate packs a fantastic 12-inch display with vibrant colors and a decidedly crisp 2196 x 1464 resolution. And while it doesn't support a 120Hz refresh rate, its 90Hz screen still provides a mostly smooth scrolling experience.
In a proper Surface Pro fashion, this device also features a built-in kickstand, as well as two USB-C 3.2 ports. Those let you quickly transfer files, set up your desktop experience, and charge your tablet on the go. As if that's not enough, the slate offers an excellent 16-hour battery life.
