Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Limited-time deal turns Soundcore Space Q45 with premium ANC into a sub-$100 steal

With their incredible ANC, up to 65 hours of battery life, and good sound, these cans are a no-brainer for savvy shoppers. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A set of Soundcore Space Q45 on a blue background.
Who said you need to break the bank to enjoy top-quality headphones with effective ANC? Right now, Amazon is offering a 33% discount on the Soundcore Space Q45, bringing them below the $100 mark. Thanks to that markdown, you can save $50 and snag a pair of capable cans at a price that won’t make your bank account weep heavy tears.

Act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal that could expire at any moment. Given the value these cans offer at their current sub-$100 price, you definitely don’t want to miss out on scoring them with this generous offer.

Soundcore Space Q45: Save 33% on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
Discounted by 33%, the Soundcore Space Q45 are a true sub-$100 bargain on Amazon right now. In addition to a great-for-the-price ANC, they deliver good sound and offer up to 65 hours of playtime. Act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon


As for the Soundcore Space Q45 themselves, well, they may not rank among the absolute best wireless headphones out there, but they deliver hefty bass, making them a good choice for hip-hop lovers. That said, their mids tend to sit back in the mix, causing vocals and instruments to sound a bit distant, while the highs can feel slightly tinny. However, for $100, we believe their audio is pretty good overall. Plus, you can always adjust the sound to your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore companion app.

Also, the biggest reason to get these—aside from the more affordable price—is their effective ANC, which not only can adapt to your surroundings but also does a solid job of blocking pesky noises. It’s perfect for commuters who want to immerse themselves in their own world while traveling to work and back. To top it off, these puppies have a phenomenal battery life of up to 65 hours per charge with ANC off. Even with ANC on, you can still expect up to 50 hours of playtime, which is still incredible.

So, when we factor everything in, it turns out that the Soundcore Space Q45 is the best choice if you’re on a budget but want headphones with great ANC, impeccable battery life, and solid sound. Therefore, if they fit the bill for you, too, act fast and save now!

Limited-time deal turns Soundcore Space Q45 with premium ANC into a sub-$100 steal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 7

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless