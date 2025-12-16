The Sony WH-1000XM5 is back at an unbelievably good price just in time for Christmas
Amazon's epic Black Friday discount is back — grab these Sony headphones for $152 off!
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best wireless headphones — and the Sony WH-1000XM5 wasn’t left out. At the time, the headset dropped by a whopping 38%. But, as it usually happens with the best Black Friday offers, it disappeared once the event finished... until today.Black Friday 2025 brought big discounts on the
For a limited time, you can once again grab one of the best ANC headphones at a hefty $152 off their original price. That brings them to their best price for only the second time this year, so it’s obviously more than worth checking out.
These high-end headphones welcomed a successor this year, but the newer XM6 is quite a bit pricier. So, if you’re after high-quality sound, premium design, and top-shelf ANC at a more bearable price, the XM5 is the one for you.
Sound quality is just as incredible — silky smooth highs, tight, punchy lows, and brilliant mids make your tunes truly shine. Looking for more deep bass? You can achieve it through the equalizer via the headphones’ companion app.
Bottom line: the WH-1000XM5 may not be the latest flagship headset from Sony, but it continues to impress. And now that it’s back at its best price just in time for the holidays, it’s a much easier choice. Save $152 before it’s too late.
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For a limited time, you can once again grab one of the best ANC headphones at a hefty $152 off their original price. That brings them to their best price for only the second time this year, so it’s obviously more than worth checking out.
These high-end headphones welcomed a successor this year, but the newer XM6 is quite a bit pricier. So, if you’re after high-quality sound, premium design, and top-shelf ANC at a more bearable price, the XM5 is the one for you.
Featuring a lightweight, comfortable design and auto-pause, these puppies are ideal for everyday use. Design and comfort are only one part of the story — fortunately, these Sony headphones nail it on other fronts as well. Active noise cancellation works absolutely impressively here. Expect keyboard clacks, fan noises, traffic sounds, and other distractions to disappear from your listening experience once the ANC kicks in.
Sound quality is just as incredible — silky smooth highs, tight, punchy lows, and brilliant mids make your tunes truly shine. Looking for more deep bass? You can achieve it through the equalizer via the headphones’ companion app.
Like most high-end headphones, this fella comes with some nice extras. From Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio to Speak-to-Chat features, it has all the features to elevate your listening experience.
Bottom line: the WH-1000XM5 may not be the latest flagship headset from Sony, but it continues to impress. And now that it’s back at its best price just in time for the holidays, it’s a much easier choice. Save $152 before it’s too late.
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