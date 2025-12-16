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The Sony WH-1000XM5 is back at an unbelievably good price just in time for Christmas

Amazon's epic Black Friday discount is back — grab these Sony headphones for $152 off!

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Sony WH-1000XM5 are placed in their carrying case on a blue background.
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Black Friday 2025 brought big discounts on the best wireless headphones — and the Sony WH-1000XM5 wasn’t left out. At the time, the headset dropped by a whopping 38%. But, as it usually happens with the best Black Friday offers, it disappeared once the event finished... until today.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $152

$152 off (38%)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 is once again available at its lowest price! The promo, which is now available at Amazon, is now going live for the second time ever, making it an incredibly rare savings opportunity. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save $152!
Buy at Amazon

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For a limited time, you can once again grab one of the best ANC headphones at a hefty $152 off their original price. That brings them to their best price for only the second time this year, so it’s obviously more than worth checking out.

These high-end headphones welcomed a successor this year, but the newer XM6 is quite a bit pricier. So, if you’re after high-quality sound, premium design, and top-shelf ANC at a more bearable price, the XM5 is the one for you.

Featuring a lightweight, comfortable design and auto-pause, these puppies are ideal for everyday use. Design and comfort are only one part of the story — fortunately, these Sony headphones nail it on other fronts as well. Active noise cancellation works absolutely impressively here. Expect keyboard clacks, fan noises, traffic sounds, and other distractions to disappear from your listening experience once the ANC kicks in.

Sound quality is just as incredible — silky smooth highs, tight, punchy lows, and brilliant mids make your tunes truly shine. Looking for more deep bass? You can achieve it through the equalizer via the headphones’ companion app.

Like most high-end headphones, this fella comes with some nice extras. From Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio to Speak-to-Chat features, it has all the features to elevate your listening experience.

Bottom line: the WH-1000XM5 may not be the latest flagship headset from Sony, but it continues to impress. And now that it’s back at its best price just in time for the holidays, it’s a much easier choice. Save $152 before it’s too late.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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