Some AirPods Pro 3 units are making a weird noise, and it's driving users crazy

AirPods Pro 3 users experience static sound when no music is playing

Some of the reports indicate that the sound is audible in ANC, Adaptive, and even Transparency modes in AirPods Pro 3 . Meanwhile, some of the affected people claim that it sounds like a small fan in the room all the time, while they don't have a fan in their room.

It's still not clear if this is a hardware or a software issue with the AirPods Pro 3

Luckily, not all AirPods Pro 3 units seem to be affected by the issue. Some users report not having any problems with the sound at all. But still, it's possible that some of these people could also be less sensitive to such an ambient static sound.





Have you noticed any weird noise from your AirPods Pro 3? Yep, that annoying static! Nope, mine sound fine I don’t have AirPods Pro 3 I was planning to buy them… now I’m not so sure Yep, that annoying static! 41.18% Nope, mine sound fine 29.41% I don’t have AirPods Pro 3 23.53% I was planning to buy them… now I’m not so sure 5.88%

