Solos’ new partnership brings real-world use cases that you need to already excellent smart glasses starting today

Solos is bringing real-world use cases to its smart glasses for people whose vision is impaired.

0comments
Solos AirGo smart glasses with Envision's Ally app
Solos — which makes some pretty neat smart glasses to challenge the Meta Ray-Ban — has just partnered with Envision. Through this collaboration, the app ‘Ally’ is now supported on the Solos AirGo, bringing practical use to the glasses for people whose vision is impaired.

Ally on the Solos AirGo will enable its users to be able to carry out a lot of tasks with AI-powered assistance backing them up. For example, the glasses can read text from books, mail, menus, and signs for the user. The AirGo will also be able to recognize people and places, so users can simply ask their glasses where they currently are, or who might be approaching them.

Do you think such products can help people?

Vote View Result


Furthermore, the Solos AirGo — powered by Ally — can remember context for future conversations, or read you a document. And, of course, the glasses can also answer questions, provide reminders, or carry out other tasks that current AI models are quite good at.

While Meta, Google, Samsung, and Apple vie for an emerging industry, it’s nice to see a company also keeping other helpful applications of the technology in mind. The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses were an unprecedented success, and glasses like the Solos AirGo are a bridge between the smartphone of today and the true AR smart glasses of tomorrow.



Envision’s Ally app’s compatibility with the Solos AirGo smart glasses begins today, and all tiers of the glasses will get a month-long free trial of Ally Pro. If you find the app helpful with your glasses, then you know that you’ve just found what will possibly be your best purchase in years. You can order a pair of the Solos AirGo smart glasses here.

Solos’ smart glasses offer plenty of reasons for consumers to choose them over competitors. For example, shortly after bringing AI-powered features to the glasses, Solos introduced an extra mode of privacy. The Solos AirGo Vision, launched last year, allowed users to swap frames for whenever they didn’t want the camera to be able to see their surroundings.

Whenever the industry finally moves on to smart glasses with displays, I suspect Solos will follow with some pretty nifty offerings of its own.

