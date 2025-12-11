Huawei Watch Ultimate Design receives a Royal Gold refresh with a stunning purple finish
The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design receives a stunning makeover with the Royal Gold edition.
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Alongside the Huawei Mate X7 foldable smartphone, the Chinese tech giant has just unveiled the new Huawei Watch Ultimate Design refresh. The rugged-yet-luxurious watch now features a stunning new design that exudes royalty while still up to the challenge of surviving in extreme outdoor conditions.
Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold edition features gold accents across a stunning purple finish, all of which goes alongside a titanium alloy strap. Huawei continues the Watch Ultimate tradition of not only making its smartwatch look good, but also thrive in challenging environments.
The biggest selling point for the Royal Gold edition is definitely how it looks, because it looks like a piece of jewelry. But that doesn’t mean that the watch is lacking in other aspects, especially the reasons anyone would buy a smartwatch in the first place.
The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold edition comes with both Android and iOS support, as well as Bluetooth 5.2. For the display, you get a 1.5 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, which is a PPI (pixels per inch) of 310.
For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a battery capacity of 590 mAh, and weighs almost 61 grams. It also has a 1.5 inch AMOLED display — though it skipped LTPO — with a higher resolution of 480 x 480 (453 PPI).
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a battery capacity of around 600 mAh and weighs almost 62 grams. It has a larger 1.9 inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 502 x 410 (338 PPI).
However, the price tag accompanying the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold is a pretty scary one. The Royal Gold edition will start at around $3,900. That’s a lot!
This is mostly because the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design has 18K gold in its accents, though a more affordable version might also exist. Availability for the Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold is up in the air for now, but Huawei should announce the regions and their respective pricing soon.
Sales in supported regions will begin from January 15 for the Royal Gold edition.
Say hello to the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, Royal Gold edition.
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold
The watch looks stunning and sophisticated. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold edition features gold accents across a stunning purple finish, all of which goes alongside a titanium alloy strap. Huawei continues the Watch Ultimate tradition of not only making its smartwatch look good, but also thrive in challenging environments.
The Watch Ultimate Royal Gold can withstand pressures at 150 meters below the water’s surface, while still maintaining communications and normal operation. Furthermore, now with a new antenna, the watch can support better wireless coverage, whether underwater or on dry land.
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Stunning finish and powerful specs
It’s got a lot going for it in the looks department. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The biggest selling point for the Royal Gold edition is definitely how it looks, because it looks like a piece of jewelry. But that doesn’t mean that the watch is lacking in other aspects, especially the reasons anyone would buy a smartwatch in the first place.
The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold edition comes with both Android and iOS support, as well as Bluetooth 5.2. For the display, you get a 1.5 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, which is a PPI (pixels per inch) of 310.
The watch is powered by a battery that has a capacity of around 867 mAh, and also allows for wireless charging. NFC is, naturally, also supported, and the Watch Ultimate only weighs around 81 grams.
For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a battery capacity of 590 mAh, and weighs almost 61 grams. It also has a 1.5 inch AMOLED display — though it skipped LTPO — with a higher resolution of 480 x 480 (453 PPI).
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a battery capacity of around 600 mAh and weighs almost 62 grams. It has a larger 1.9 inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 502 x 410 (338 PPI).
Pricing and availability of the Watch Ultimate
The Watch Ultimate doesn’t come cheap. | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, the price tag accompanying the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold is a pretty scary one. The Royal Gold edition will start at around $3,900. That’s a lot!
Do you think that this price is justified for the Huawei Watch?
Yes, it's a masterpiece of engineering!
27.27%
Maybe, but it's not for me
30.91%
No! It's just a watch!
41.82%
This is mostly because the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design has 18K gold in its accents, though a more affordable version might also exist. Availability for the Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold is up in the air for now, but Huawei should announce the regions and their respective pricing soon.
Sales in supported regions will begin from January 15 for the Royal Gold edition.
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