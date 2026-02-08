Don't buy a new iPad yet because major updates are reportedly on the way

Apple Intelligence

Pixel Tablet

Which iPad update are you most excited about? The OLED screen on the new iPad mini The Pro-level M4 power coming to the iPad Air The entry-level iPad finally getting Apple Intelligence I'm actually more interested in a new low-cost MacBook Vote

Letting the low-key iPads shine





Personally, what is making me the most excited about the new lineup is the new iPad mini featuring an OLED screen. This is the perfect size for reading and traveling, and giving it the high-end screen is the perfect way to make the device feel premium again.As for the standard iPad receiving the new A18 chip, well, that is just about time. It was starting to feel like the standard iPad was being left behind.