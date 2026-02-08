Don't buy a new iPad yet because major updates are reportedly on the way
Your guide to the iPads coming this spring.
0comments
Determining the right iPad for you is, to some extent, a game of chance. Do you want the basic model for basic use, the Air for something with a bit more "oomph," or the Pro for something with some serious productivity potential (or the guts to replace your laptop)? Well, it looks like Apple is about to make that decision a whole lot easier.
A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates that Apple is preparing to unveil a whole host of updated iPads, but while they will look similar to the current generation, the internal changes are like night and day.
The biggest news from the above updates is the fact that the Apple A18 chip will be coming to the entry-level iPad, meaning that Apple is officially bringing "Apple Intelligence" to the most basic of its tablets.
This lineup is especially significant since it might just solve the identity crisis that the iPad has been facing for years. After experiencing a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of sales, the iPad is once again selling well during the holiday season, and much of that is because people are realizing that the standard model is actually sufficient for their needs.
It is also worth mentioning that while Apple is busy giving its standard models an upgrade in specs, the competition is not standing still. Samsung is making waves in the tablet industry with its Galaxy Tab S11 models, which feature "Galaxy AI." Additionally, even though Google has apparently paused its plans for the next Pixel Tablet, the company has still extended the software update cycle for the original Pixel Tablet to keep it relevant in the smart home space.
Personally, what is making me the most excited about the new lineup is the new iPad mini featuring an OLED screen. This is the perfect size for reading and traveling, and giving it the high-end screen is the perfect way to make the device feel premium again.
What is coming to the iPad family
A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates that Apple is preparing to unveil a whole host of updated iPads, but while they will look similar to the current generation, the internal changes are like night and day.
However, while you might be hoping for something revolutionary in the design department, it appears that Apple is not going that route in the coming generation, as the big news is all about the speed and screen tech, not the look. Here is what you can expect, according to the report:
- iPad Air: Upgrading to the M4 chip.
- Entry-level iPad: Upgrading to the A18 chip.
- iPad mini: Upgrading to an OLED screen.
The biggest news from the above updates is the fact that the Apple A18 chip will be coming to the entry-level iPad, meaning that Apple is officially bringing "Apple Intelligence" to the most basic of its tablets.
Recommended For You
Why this matters for your next tablet
The small size of the iPad Mini makes it perfect for portability and entertainment. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This lineup is especially significant since it might just solve the identity crisis that the iPad has been facing for years. After experiencing a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of sales, the iPad is once again selling well during the holiday season, and much of that is because people are realizing that the standard model is actually sufficient for their needs.
By giving the standard models an upgrade in specs, Apple is ensuring that the cheapest iPad will still be able to handle the new Apple Intelligence that is about to roll out in the near future.
It is also worth mentioning that while Apple is busy giving its standard models an upgrade in specs, the competition is not standing still. Samsung is making waves in the tablet industry with its Galaxy Tab S11 models, which feature "Galaxy AI." Additionally, even though Google has apparently paused its plans for the next Pixel Tablet, the company has still extended the software update cycle for the original Pixel Tablet to keep it relevant in the smart home space.
Which iPad update are you most excited about?
Letting the low-key iPads shine
Personally, what is making me the most excited about the new lineup is the new iPad mini featuring an OLED screen. This is the perfect size for reading and traveling, and giving it the high-end screen is the perfect way to make the device feel premium again.
As for the standard iPad receiving the new A18 chip, well, that is just about time. It was starting to feel like the standard iPad was being left behind.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: