Save $174 on the Sennheiser Momentum Sport with this epic Amazon deal
Amazon slashes 53% off the Sennheiser Momentum Sport, making them way more affordable.
Looking for the ultimate workout earbuds at a bargain price? The premium Sennheiser Momentum Sport are the perfect pick — these fellas offer a secure fit, IP55 sweat and splash resistance, and even sensors that measure your heart rate and body temperature while you’re working out. And while they usually cost a hefty $330, you can now grab a pair for less than $160 on Amazon!
That’s an incredible 53% off their MSRP, by the way, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. In fact, the current promo has only been topped once (and briefly at that) — during Amazon Prime Day. If you missed out during last month’s event, now’s your chance to grab these high-class wireless earbuds at a solid discount.
Like most models nowadays, these also come with adaptive ANC that effectively reduces unwanted noises, helping you immerse yourself in music. And with transparency mode on deck, you can engage in conversations with your gym buddies without taking off your earbuds.
Add a 24-hour total playtime into the mix, and you’ve got one of the best earbuds for working out. And while they may be too pricey to recommend at their MSRP, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport are quite attractive at $174 off. Get yours in Black and save before Amazon’s promo ends.
But what’s so good about them, besides the $174 in savings? Well, their highlight feature — obviously — is the integrated heart rate tracker and the body temperature sensor. Getting these metrics while enjoying your favorite tunes is super convenient, especially if you find smartwatches or fitness trackers uncomfortable during workouts.
What about audio quality? Right out of the box, you get bass-heavy sound to keep the energy going during the toughest workouts and detailed mids for a wide soundstage. While the highs might come off a bit underemphasized in some settings, they’re still mostly clear and present.
