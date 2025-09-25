Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Bonkers 61% discount just turned Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM Sport into a steal

You can save $200 on these high-end earbuds, so act fast and get a pair now!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds.
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! We just stumbled upon an unmissable deal on the workout-oriented Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport, making them a no-brainer for gym rats.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a bonkers 61% discount on these puppies in Olive, dropping them below $130. This means you’ll score savings of a whopping $200 and snag some of the best workout earbuds money can buy. Just act fast and take advantage of this deal, as only a few units are left in stock and the offer may expire soon.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport in Olive: Now 61% OFF!

$200 off (61%)
Act fast and save a whopping 61% on the premium Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds on Amazon. The earphones deliver great sound, have effective ANC, and even boast health-tracking features. They are unmissable at their current price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Being a proper Sennheiser audio product, the MOMENTUM Sport offers premium sound with clear highs. And since they are made for working out, they also deliver heavy bass, making them even more motivating. Of course, if you aren’t a fan of bass-heavy headphones, you can always use the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app to tailor their audio to your preferences.

Gyms aren’t the quietest places, so these fellas also come with adaptive ANC, which does a solid job at blocking pesky noises. To top this off, they are equipped with Polar-powered sensors, which allow them to monitor your body temperature and heart rate.

Durability is next level as well. Thanks to their IP55 dust and water resistance rating, they have high protection against dust and can handle water jets from any direction. In other words, they can survive even the heaviest workouts. In addition, they deliver up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, which increases to up to 24 hours when you add the case. And for the times you need a quick top-up, a 10-minute charge will provide you with up to 45 minutes of additional playback.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are a must-grab at 61% off, so don’t waste any more time—save big with this deal now!

Bonkers 61% discount just turned Sennheiser&#039;s premium MOMENTUM Sport into a steal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

by Johanna Romero • 1

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless