Bonkers 61% discount just turned Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM Sport into a steal
You can save $200 on these high-end earbuds, so act fast and get a pair now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! We just stumbled upon an unmissable deal on the workout-oriented Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport, making them a no-brainer for gym rats.
A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a bonkers 61% discount on these puppies in Olive, dropping them below $130. This means you’ll score savings of a whopping $200 and snag some of the best workout earbuds money can buy. Just act fast and take advantage of this deal, as only a few units are left in stock and the offer may expire soon.
Being a proper Sennheiser audio product, the MOMENTUM Sport offers premium sound with clear highs. And since they are made for working out, they also deliver heavy bass, making them even more motivating. Of course, if you aren’t a fan of bass-heavy headphones, you can always use the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app to tailor their audio to your preferences.
Gyms aren’t the quietest places, so these fellas also come with adaptive ANC, which does a solid job at blocking pesky noises. To top this off, they are equipped with Polar-powered sensors, which allow them to monitor your body temperature and heart rate.
All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are a must-grab at 61% off, so don’t waste any more time—save big with this deal now!
Durability is next level as well. Thanks to their IP55 dust and water resistance rating, they have high protection against dust and can handle water jets from any direction. In other words, they can survive even the heaviest workouts. In addition, they deliver up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, which increases to up to 24 hours when you add the case. And for the times you need a quick top-up, a 10-minute charge will provide you with up to 45 minutes of additional playback.
