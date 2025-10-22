The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds are a treat at $150 off on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

This is your chance to score $150 off Sennheiser's premium ANC earbuds.

Why spend over $200 on your next wireless earbuds when the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are now 43% off? That's right, these premium ANC buds are now down to about $200 at Amazon, saving you a hefty $150 on their original $350 asking price.

Believe it or not, this is one of the best discounts we've seen on these impressive earbuds. However, we should point out that the promo has been available since October Prime Day, so you might not have much longer to act.

But what makes these puppies a solid AirPods Pro 3 alternative? First, they boast excellent noise cancellation. You can expect most unwanted sounds to get significantly quieter once the ANC kicks in, though higher-pitched accidental sounds might still come through. Getting a good seal will help you physically block distractions, making these a fantastic choice for commuting.

What about audio performance? The Momentum 4 delivers superb audio right out of the box. Unlike some cheaper models, they don't exaggerate lower frequencies as much, giving you a cleaner and more balanced sound. That said, some higher frequencies might appear a bit less prominent at times, so keep that in mind.

Battery life doesn't disappoint one bit. You can expect up to 30 hours of music from the earbuds and the charging case, plus an hour of music in just eight minutes of charging.

Factor in the nice fit, and you've got a solid contender in the high-end ANC earbuds department. Sure, they're not as popular as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or the best Apple earbuds, but they deliver a lot for their asking price.

Best part? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a lot more affordable right now, thanks to Amazon's ongoing sale. If you missed out on October Prime Day, know it's not too late to save $150 on these premium wireless earbuds.

Polina Kovalakova
