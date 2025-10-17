5 upgrades that make the Galaxy S26 Ultra the Android phone to beat in 2026
Think you’ve seen it all from the Galaxy Ultra? Think again.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy Ultra series has long been the benchmark for what an Android flagship can be: power, camera excellence, high-grade materials, and the privilege of having a stylus like the S Pen. The current Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the best Android phone you can get your hands on, but the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ready to push things further with some long-awaited upgrades, and some that might surprise us.
Ignoring its confusing name, Qualcomm’s next chip looks promising. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy) is expected to push clock speeds up to 4.74GHz, while the new Adreno 840 GPU could be up to 30% faster than before.
More interestingly, the chip will reportedly use AI-assisted power tuning to manage performance and battery life more intelligently.
Samsung is also said to be using one-gamma LPDDR5X RAM, capable of speeds up to 10.7Gbps — about 20% more efficient than before. Combined, these upgrades should make the S26 Ultra feel snappier and more efficient across the board.
Samsung isn’t making major changes to the S26 Ultra’s design, but it’s said to shave off another 0.4mm from the body this year, which is impressive considering the S25 Ultra was already 0.4mm thinner than the model before it.
The S Pen is reportedly here to stay, despite early rumors that Qi2 magnetic charging (more on that later) could force its removal. Samsung is said to have reworked the internal layout to make both features coexist. This is the kind of smart engineering that keeps the Ultra series ahead of its competitors.
And yes, the camera island might be making a comeback. Some people might not like this change, but it would fix one of the few unpopular design quirks of the S25 Ultra — those exposed lens rings that seemed to attract lint from every pocket.
Samsung’s 45W “fast charging” hasn’t really felt fast for years, especially compared to the likes of OnePlus or Xiaomi, whose phones can fully charge in nearly half the time. The S26 Ultra is rumored to jump to 60W wired charging, trimming a 0–50% charge from about 35 minutes down to 25 minutes.
Even more exciting is the possibility of magnetic wireless charging, similar to what we saw with the Pixel 10 series. Charging speeds are said to stay at 15W, but with full Qi2 magnetic compatibility, assuming Samsung’s engineers solved the interference issues. This would finally open the door to MagSafe-style accessories, giving users access to a wider ecosystem of magnetic mounts, chargers, and stands — all without needing a special case.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has several rumored upgrades that seem certain to improve on its predecessor — and a few that could make it truly unique. The privacy-focused Flex Magic Pixel feature, in particular, sounds like a perfect match for the anti-reflective Gorilla Glass, while magnetic wireless charging could spark a wave of creative accessories down the road.
There’s no single headline feature this time; no massive redesign or bold new experiment. That said, the rumored changes we’ve heard about so far all have the potential to be impactful to the user experience.
Here are the five upgrades that make the S26 Ultra worth getting excited about.
1. Yes, a brighter display, but it might be more special than that
Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung’s OLED screens have led the industry for years, but the S26 Ultra might have a trick up its sleeve that earns it some serious bragging rights at launch.
First, the basics: we expect a new M14 OLED panel, which uses updated organic compounds for red, green, and blue light, making it more efficient. It also introduces Color-on-Encapsulation (CoE), which reduces light loss between layers, resulting in higher brightness, thinner construction, and better energy efficiency.
Thanks to the new panel, peak brightness is said to reach 3,000 nits, up from the already excellent 2,600 nits on the S25 Ultra. That extra brightness will pair beautifully with the upgraded anti-reflective Gorilla Armor glass.
One UI 8.5 code: Privacy display— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2025
Limits screen visibility from side angles to protect your privacy in public.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will almost certainly feature a smart privacy screen that sounds like magic: Flex Magic Pixel. pic.twitter.com/Me47uHwTPy
Now for the intriguing part — rumors suggest Samsung may introduce something called a “Flex Magic Pixel” display toggle. This AI-driven feature could subtly adjust viewing angles to make the screen more private and harder to see from the side. It sounds wild, I know, but if Samsung pulls it off, it could be one of those small yet genuinely useful touches that set the Ultra apart. I’m curious to see how it compares to privacy screen protectors, which already do a good job at this.
Recommended Stories
2. The main camera is getting an upgrade (one way or another)
Image credit — PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Ultra probably won’t overhaul its entire camera system, but the main 200MP sensor is expected to see a major upgrade. We will either get a larger 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor or a wider f/1.4 aperture. Both would dramatically improve low-light performance and deliver a more natural depth of field.
My only hope is that this change doesn’t compromise the Ultra’s close focusing distance, one of those subtle perks that separates it from Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone. For example, the iPhone switches to the ultrawide when you get too close to a subject, while Samsung lets you stay on the main lens, which is perfect for macro-style shots with beautiful background blur.
The rest of the setup (the ultrawide and the 5x and 3x telephoto cameras) is expected to stay the same, which is fine given how strong their performance already is.
If Samsung also manages to close the gap in video quality, the S26 Ultra could finally challenge the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the title of best video-recording phone.
3. The most efficient Snapdragon chip yet
Ignoring its confusing name, Qualcomm’s next chip looks promising. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy) is expected to push clock speeds up to 4.74GHz, while the new Adreno 840 GPU could be up to 30% faster than before.
More interestingly, the chip will reportedly use AI-assisted power tuning to manage performance and battery life more intelligently.
Image Credit — Micron
Samsung is also said to be using one-gamma LPDDR5X RAM, capable of speeds up to 10.7Gbps — about 20% more efficient than before. Combined, these upgrades should make the S26 Ultra feel snappier and more efficient across the board.
4. An even thinner body and the return of the camera island
Image credit — Ice Universe
Samsung isn’t making major changes to the S26 Ultra’s design, but it’s said to shave off another 0.4mm from the body this year, which is impressive considering the S25 Ultra was already 0.4mm thinner than the model before it.
The S Pen is reportedly here to stay, despite early rumors that Qi2 magnetic charging (more on that later) could force its removal. Samsung is said to have reworked the internal layout to make both features coexist. This is the kind of smart engineering that keeps the Ultra series ahead of its competitors.
Image credit — OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines
And yes, the camera island might be making a comeback. Some people might not like this change, but it would fix one of the few unpopular design quirks of the S25 Ultra — those exposed lens rings that seemed to attract lint from every pocket.
5. Faster charging (finally) — and magnets?
Samsung’s 45W “fast charging” hasn’t really felt fast for years, especially compared to the likes of OnePlus or Xiaomi, whose phones can fully charge in nearly half the time. The S26 Ultra is rumored to jump to 60W wired charging, trimming a 0–50% charge from about 35 minutes down to 25 minutes.
Even more exciting is the possibility of magnetic wireless charging, similar to what we saw with the Pixel 10 series. Charging speeds are said to stay at 15W, but with full Qi2 magnetic compatibility, assuming Samsung’s engineers solved the interference issues. This would finally open the door to MagSafe-style accessories, giving users access to a wider ecosystem of magnetic mounts, chargers, and stands — all without needing a special case.
The Galaxy Ultra moves forward stronger than ever
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has several rumored upgrades that seem certain to improve on its predecessor — and a few that could make it truly unique. The privacy-focused Flex Magic Pixel feature, in particular, sounds like a perfect match for the anti-reflective Gorilla Glass, while magnetic wireless charging could spark a wave of creative accessories down the road.
The more “everyday” upgrades like the brighter and more efficient display, the improved main camera, and faster charging might not sound that impressive on their own. Together, however, they make the S26 Ultra a genuinely exciting upgrade, even for S25 Ultra owners.
