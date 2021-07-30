Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Samsung Android

Samsung leaks image of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in virtual Media Center for the Tokyo Olympics

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Samsung leaks image of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in virtual Media Center for the Tokyo Olympics
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed to this year and in the convoluted way that things get done these days, the games are taking place now but are still being called the 2020 Olympics. All 17,00 Olympic and Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo are receiving a free limited-edition version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. These models feature a stunning blue body with either the Olympic rings on the back or the three agitos that make up the symbol of the Paralympics.

Besides leaving Tokyo with a lifetime full of memories, maybe a medal or two, and a Galaxy S21 5G, the athletes in Tokyo are invited to visit the Galaxy Athlete Lounge at Olympic and Paralympic Village. There, the athletes can design a customized case for their free phones with stickers inspired by the 2020 games. They can also collect exclusive Olympic and Paralympic pins.

In case you were wondering, Samsung first offered a special phone for the Olympics back in 1988 (obviously it was not a smartphone). All Olympic athletes have received a phone since Sochi 2014 and all Paraolympic performers have been the recipient of a free handset since PyeongChang in 2018.

If you can't make it to Tokyo because you're not an athlete, a member of the media, or a Samsung executive, you can take a look at the virtual Samsung Media Center by tapping on this link. Go inside the Media Center and you can visit the Galaxy Showroom and see what appears to be an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The manufacturer's Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business, Stephanie Choi, said, "Samsung will continue to support the Olympic and Paralympic movements and connect fans with the Games just as we have for over 30 years. For Tokyo 2020, we will provide athletes and fans opportunities to connect and experience the excitement of the Games through our innovative mobile technologies, such as the latest Galaxy device with its 5G capabilities."

Some of the athletes have already expressed their feelings about Samsung's involvement in the games. Take U.K. skateboarder Sky Brown who stated, "I’m so proud to be part of Team Galaxy for Tokyo 2020. I travel to competitions all over the world, and I take my Samsung phone everywhere so I can stay connected to family and friends wherever I am. I hope to inspire other kids who watch me skate at The Games to decide they can be an Olympian, too."

