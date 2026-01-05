Samsung announces the Galaxy Book 6 series aiming to solve the biggest problem with Windows laptops





Samsung reveals Galaxy Book 6 series at CES



Samsung officially unveiled its new laptop portfolio, headlined by the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. The primary update across the board is the inclusion of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are built on the new "Intel 18A" architecture. These chips are designed to handle on-device AI tasks more efficiently while managing power consumption.



Recommended For You To support the new internals, Samsung states it has redesigned the cooling system. The Ultra and Pro models now utilize a vapor chamber with improved fan efficiency, which the company claims improves cooling by 35% compared to previous generations. Samsung officially unveiled its new laptop portfolio, headlined by the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. The primary update across the board is the inclusion of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are built on the new "Intel 18A" architecture. These chips are designed to handle on-device AI tasks more efficiently while managing power consumption.To support the new internals, Samsung states it has redesigned the cooling system. The Ultra and Pro models now utilize a vapor chamber with improved fan efficiency, which the company claims improves cooling by 35% compared to previous generations.





Key specifications





Galaxy Book 6 Ultra

Display: 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen (1000 nits HDR brightness) with anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC.

16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen (1000 nits HDR brightness) with anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC. Performance: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (up to 50 TOPS NPU) paired with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 Laptop GPUs.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (up to 50 TOPS NPU) paired with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 Laptop GPUs. Battery: Samsung claims up to 30 hours of video playback and supports 140W charging (63% charge in 30 minutes).

Samsung claims up to 30 hours of video playback and supports 140W charging (63% charge in 30 minutes). Audio: Quad-woofer and dual-tweeter setup with Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy Book 6 Pro (14" & 16")

Build: The 14-inch model measures 11.6mm thin.

The 14-inch model measures 11.6mm thin. Cooling: This marks the first time vapor chamber cooling is available in the Pro series.

This marks the first time vapor chamber cooling is available in the Pro series. Connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi 7.

Galaxy Book 6

Design: Available in 14-inch and 16-inch options with an IPS display.

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch options with an IPS display. Ports: Includes legacy ports like RJ45 (Ethernet) alongside USB-C and HDMI.



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The push for efficiency

Galaxy Book 6 in 16" and 14" configurations. | Images credit — Samsung





Galaxy Book 6 Pro 16". | Images credit — Samsung





Galaxy Book 6 Ultra 16". | Images credit - Samsung









The series also doubles down on ecosystem lock-in. Features like "Multi Control" (using one keyboard/mouse across devices) and "Storage Share" are designed specifically for users who already own a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, incentivizing brand loyalty. While the "AI PC" label is standard marketing for 2026, the significant metric here is the battery life claim. Windows laptops have historically struggled to match the power efficiency of Apple’s silicon, particularly in standby and media playback. Samsung’s claim of 30 hours for video playback on the Ultra model suggests Intel’s new architecture aims to narrow that gap, though "video playback" metrics often differ from mixed-use reality.The series also doubles down on ecosystem lock-in. Features like "Multi Control" (using one keyboard/mouse across devices) and "Storage Share" are designed specifically for users who already own a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, incentivizing brand loyalty.



Which spec upgrade interests you the most? The 30-hour video playback claim 41.75% The anti-reflective Gorilla Glass display 13.59% The NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU 26.21% The improved vapor chamber cooling 18.45% Vote 103 Votes





Strong specs, but real-world testing is needed



On paper, the Galaxy Book 6 series addresses several pain points from previous generations, specifically regarding thermal management and screen glare. The move to Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC is a practical update that should improve outdoor visibility, which is often a struggle for glossy AMOLED panels.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The 30-hour battery figure is the headline grabber, but that claim should be approached with a healthy dose of skepticism until reviews confirm them — particularly while handling actual workloads like web browsing and multitasking. It is also worth noting that the U.S. launch isn't until Spring 2026, leaving a gap between the announcement and availability. For now, official U.S. pricing is not available, but we'll likely get that closer to the spring launch. On paper, the Galaxy Book 6 series addresses several pain points from previous generations, specifically regarding thermal management and screen glare. The move to Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC is a practical update that should improve outdoor visibility, which is often a struggle for glossy AMOLED panels.The 30-hour battery figure is the headline grabber, but that claim should be approached with a healthy dose of skepticism until reviews confirm them — particularly while handling actual workloads like web browsing and multitasking. It is also worth noting that the U.S. launch isn't until Spring 2026, leaving a gap between the announcement and availability. For now, official U.S. pricing is not available, but we'll likely get that closer to the spring launch.

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Samsung has refreshed its laptop lineup at CES 2026 with the announcement of the Galaxy Book 6 series, featuring Intel’s latest processors and updated cooling systems. The new range includes the high-end Ultra, the slim Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book 6, all scheduled for a U.S. release this spring.