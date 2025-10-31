Samsung is working on the follow-up to one of the most popular Galaxy phones
Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A device that could be one of the company’s best-sellers in 2026.
While everyone’s fixated on the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung may have started working on what could turn into one of its best-selling smartphones of 2026. A new leak suggests that the Galaxy A57 is already in development without revealing much about it.
A firmware for what’s likely to be the Galaxy A57 has been spotted on Samsung’s test servers. A screenshot by Twitter user Koram_Akhilesh shows the software for a device with model number SM-A576B.
The model number reveals that the Galaxy A57 is also likely to get a wider release. The letter B at the end of the model number usually refers to a global version of the device.
While the model number suggests an international version, it’s not yet clear if Samsung is working on a US-specific version of it. This year’s Galaxy A56 was released internationally in March, but its US premiere was delayed until the summer.
If Samsung sticks to the A56’s release schedule, we could see the A57 in March 2026. Samsung won’t be the only major brand to release a mid-range device next spring, though. Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17e in February or March, while Google’s Pixel 10a is expected in February or March.
Many of the Galaxy A56’s predecessors were among the best-selling smartphone models in the world. While it’s unlikely for the Galaxy A57 to outperform the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns into one of Samsung’s most popular phones of 2026. It just needs to be at least as good as its predecessors and launch across the globe.
Samsung is working on the Galaxy A57
A firmware for what’s likely to be the Galaxy A57 has been spotted on Samsung’s test servers. A screenshot by Twitter user Koram_Akhilesh shows the software for a device with model number SM-A576B.
The model number reveals that the Galaxy A57 is also likely to get a wider release. The letter B at the end of the model number usually refers to a global version of the device.
Is the Galaxy A57 coming to the US?
The Galaxy A56 was released in March 2025. | Image credit – PhoneArena
While the model number suggests an international version, it’s not yet clear if Samsung is working on a US-specific version of it. This year’s Galaxy A56 was released internationally in March, but its US premiere was delayed until the summer.
Almost nothing else is known about the Galaxy A57. The device may feature an Exynos 1680 chip, which Samsung is rumored to be currently working on. Considering that the Exynos 1580 was inside the Galaxy A56 and the Exynos 1570 powered the Galaxy A55, that rumor makes sense.
If Samsung sticks to the A56’s release schedule, we could see the A57 in March 2026. Samsung won’t be the only major brand to release a mid-range device next spring, though. Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17e in February or March, while Google’s Pixel 10a is expected in February or March.
A potential hit phone
Many of the Galaxy A56’s predecessors were among the best-selling smartphone models in the world. While it’s unlikely for the Galaxy A57 to outperform the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns into one of Samsung’s most popular phones of 2026. It just needs to be at least as good as its predecessors and launch across the globe.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: