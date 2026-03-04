Your voice has been heard loud and clear on the Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus' place in the lineup

Your votes indicate that the triple threat strategy still has legs





Breaking down the Galaxy S27 poll results

The results indicate that the majority of you (34.56%) voted to keep the traditional trio of S27, S27 Plus, and S27 Ultra exactly as they are. In second place with 22.59% of the vote were those of you who believe in the "less is more" school of thought: that Samsung should simply stick with the S27 and S27 Ultra.



Curiously, the remaining votes are divided almost equally among the remaining three options, with 14.48% hoping for a Note revival, 14.29% hoping for the FE to coincide with the flagships, and 14.09% hoping for the Edge experiment.



The results indicate that the majority of you (34.56%) voted to keep the traditional trio of S27, S27 Plus, and S27 Ultra exactly as they are. In second place with 22.59% of the vote were those of you who believe in the "less is more" school of thought: that Samsung should simply stick with the S27 and S27 Ultra.

Curiously, the remaining votes are divided almost equally among the remaining three options, with 14.48% hoping for a Note revival, 14.29% hoping for the FE to coincide with the flagships, and 14.09% hoping for the Edge experiment.

What is perhaps most interesting is that while tech enthusiasts may want Samsung to return to their Note series or simplify their lineup, the largest segment of readers wants Samsung to keep things just as they are. This tells us that, while the Plus model may seem to put us in a weird place, there is a silent majority out there who appreciates the existence of this middle ground between the compact standard model and the massive, pricey Ultra.



Why having three choices matters for your wallet

But why does this matter, you may ask? It is, of course, all about finding that "just right" fit. Not everyone wants a massive phone with a built-in stylus and a camera that can take pictures of the moon, but at the same time, not everyone wants the standard 6.1 or 6.2-inch screen, as this is a bit too small for watching videos and playing games. The Plus model has historically filled this gap, providing a larger screen and battery life without requiring the "Ultra tax" for features you may never even use.



But why does this matter, you may ask? It is, of course, all about finding that "just right" fit. Not everyone wants a massive phone with a built-in stylus and a camera that can take pictures of the moon, but at the same time, not everyone wants the standard 6.1 or 6.2-inch screen, as this is a bit too small for watching videos and playing games. The Plus model has historically filled this gap, providing a larger screen and battery life without requiring the "Ultra tax" for features you may never even use.

Of course, Samsung is not without its own share of stiff competition from other brands that are also experimenting with their product portfolios. If Samsung decides to remove the Plus variant, they are, in essence, giving away a large market share to competitors who are more than happy to oblige with large screen sizes and a price point below $1,000. The inclusion of the S27 Plus in the product portfolio will ensure that there is a Galaxy device to cater to all segments of the market.





What should Samsung do next year? Release just a Galaxy S27 and S27 Ultra Release a Galaxy S27, a Galaxy S27 Plus, and an Ultra Release a Galaxy S27 Edge alongside the S27 and S27 Ultra Release the S27 FE alongside the S27 and S27 Ultra Add a Note version to the Galaxy S27 family Vote 531 Votes



Finding the "Goldilocks" phone in a crowded market

I must admit that I agree with the 35% on this one. While I, like every other tech enthusiast, am excited at the prospect of a "Note" series comeback, I must admit that there is some merit to the argument that consistency is key. When a company starts meddling with its product portfolio, the end consumer is the one who suffers the most, with fewer choices and higher price points to boot.





I have had the chance to play around with the current crop of Galaxy devices, and I must admit that the Plus variant is the one I'd recommend to friends who want a large screen experience without the hassle and expense of the Ultra variant.