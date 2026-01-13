Samsung's mighty new Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale at an unreal price for a limited time
The 2025 edition of Samsung's impressively sturdy smartwatch is remarkably affordable right now.
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I don't know if you paid much attention to it... for fairly obvious reasons, but Samsung did (discreetly) take the wraps off a "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra... that looks identical to the company's old rugged timepiece alongside the truly new and redesigned Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic last summer.
Just like its 2024-released predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) started at a pretty extravagant price of $649.99, and because said 2024 edition scored many substantial discounts in the months leading up to its successor's announcement, the (very slightly) upgraded model went on special sales surprisingly quickly after its commercial debut.
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The latest such sale is (surprisingly or not) the best one yet, knocking that $649.99 list price all the way down to $329.99 for (a maximum of) four days. That's right, you have until Saturday, January 17 to claim this phenomenal new Woot deal... in theory, because the Amazon-owned e-tailer could run out of inventory way sooner than that if your demand is as strong as it should be.
In fact, the Titanium Silver version is already out of stock at this lower-than-ever price, leaving you with Titanium Blue and Titanium Grey options... if you hurry. Incredibly enough, these are all brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available at $329.99 apiece, although you will need to settle for a 90-day warranty if you want to keep your post-holiday expenses to an absolute minimum.
This is one of the two colorways you can choose from... if you hurry. | Image Credit -- Samsung
Alternatively, of course, you can always head over to Amazon and bump that warranty up to no less than two years, but only if you're willing to pay an extra 170 bucks for a Titanium White model currently marked down by $150 from the aforementioned $649.99 regular price.
If the names of the wearable's colorways are too subtle, allow me to highlight that a sturdy titanium construction is one of the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra's biggest strengths, followed by a handy Quick Button (don't call it an Action Button, please), top-of-the-line 100m water resistance, industry-leading display brightness, and a mind-blowing health monitoring arsenal covering everything from heart rate to blood oxygen, sleep quality, energy levels, stress levels, vascular load, antioxidant levels, ECG, and fall detection.
Not bad for just a little over three Benjamins, eh?
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