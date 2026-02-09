This might be your last chance to get Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a hefty discount!





But at the right price, the noise-cancelling earbuds with Apple H2 power and personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support can still be a very smart purchase. The problem is retailers like Amazon have stopped selling this model shortly after last fall's AirPods Pro 3 launch, while Walmart is listing the product in "low stock" at an arguably excessive $199 at the time of this writing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $139 99 $249 $109 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Apple Warranty Included Buy at Woot





Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, charging a measly $139.99 for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. That's down from an original list price of $249, and perhaps more importantly, it matches the current price of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at Amazon. And yes, the AirPods Pro 2 units on sale at Woot for a limited time are fully eligible for a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.



How time-sensitive is this deal? Technically, it's supposed to last until next Monday, February 16, but since it's labeled as a "clearance" offer, Woot could certainly run out of inventory (much) earlier than that and never replenish its stock (at least at this killer price).









AirPods 4 Now, are the AirPods Pro 2 better than the non-Pro(with active noise cancellation)? I think so, although the battle between the two is probably closer than you might expect. At the end of the day, the Pro model does hold a small but important advantage in the battery life department, and its ANC skills and overall audio performance are also likely to trump the same qualities of the non-Pro version released in 2024.





AirPods Pro 3 are even better, but they're also significantly costlier... and unlikely to drop below $150 anytime soon (if ever). So, yes, if you're a hardcore Obviously, theare even better, but they're also significantly costlier... and unlikely to drop below $150 anytime soon (if ever). So, yes, if you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, you should definitely consider pulling the trigger here (before it's too late).