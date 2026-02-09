Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

This might be your last chance to get Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a hefty discount!

And it probably won't last long.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Due to their advanced age and the surprisingly substantial discounts received by the newer AirPods 4 (with and without ANC) and AirPods Pro 3 over the last few months, the 2023-released AirPods Pro 2 (with USB-C charging) haven't been in the spotlight much of late.

But at the right price, the noise-cancelling earbuds with Apple H2 power and personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support can still be a very smart purchase. The problem is retailers like Amazon have stopped selling this model shortly after last fall's AirPods Pro 3 launch, while Walmart is listing the product in "low stock" at an arguably excessive $199 at the time of this writing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$139 99
$249
$109 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Apple Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, charging a measly $139.99 for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. That's down from an original list price of $249, and perhaps more importantly, it matches the current price of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at Amazon. And yes, the AirPods Pro 2 units on sale at Woot for a limited time are fully eligible for a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. 

Recommended For You

How time-sensitive is this deal? Technically, it's supposed to last until next Monday, February 16, but since it's labeled as a "clearance" offer, Woot could certainly run out of inventory (much) earlier than that and never replenish its stock (at least at this killer price).


Now, are the AirPods Pro 2 better than the non-Pro AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation)? I think so, although the battle between the two is probably closer than you might expect. At the end of the day, the Pro model does hold a small but important advantage in the battery life department, and its ANC skills and overall audio performance are also likely to trump the same qualities of the non-Pro version released in 2024.

Obviously, the AirPods Pro 3 are even better, but they're also significantly costlier... and unlikely to drop below $150 anytime soon (if ever). So, yes, if you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, you should definitely consider pulling the trigger here (before it's too late).

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15730 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless