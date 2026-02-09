This might be your last chance to get Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 2 at a hefty discount!
Due to their advanced age and the surprisingly substantial discounts received by the newer AirPods 4 (with and without ANC) and AirPods Pro 3 over the last few months, the 2023-released AirPods Pro 2 (with USB-C charging) haven't been in the spotlight much of late.
But at the right price, the noise-cancelling earbuds with Apple H2 power and personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support can still be a very smart purchase. The problem is retailers like Amazon have stopped selling this model shortly after last fall's AirPods Pro 3 launch, while Walmart is listing the product in "low stock" at an arguably excessive $199 at the time of this writing.
Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, charging a measly $139.99 for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. That's down from an original list price of $249, and perhaps more importantly, it matches the current price of the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at Amazon. And yes, the AirPods Pro 2 units on sale at Woot for a limited time are fully eligible for a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.
How time-sensitive is this deal? Technically, it's supposed to last until next Monday, February 16, but since it's labeled as a "clearance" offer, Woot could certainly run out of inventory (much) earlier than that and never replenish its stock (at least at this killer price).
The AirPods Pro 2 are undeniably tiny, relatively stylish, and incredibly powerful. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Now, are the AirPods Pro 2 better than the non-Pro AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation)? I think so, although the battle between the two is probably closer than you might expect. At the end of the day, the Pro model does hold a small but important advantage in the battery life department, and its ANC skills and overall audio performance are also likely to trump the same qualities of the non-Pro version released in 2024.
Obviously, the AirPods Pro 3 are even better, but they're also significantly costlier... and unlikely to drop below $150 anytime soon (if ever). So, yes, if you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget, you should definitely consider pulling the trigger here (before it's too late).
