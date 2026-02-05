Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Limited-time deal plunges Galaxy Watch 8 below $260, nearly its lowest price ever

The smartwatch boasts a plethora of features, a durable design, and is worth every penny. Don't miss out!

How does snagging one of the best smartwatches on the market at one of its lowest prices ever sound? Probably like a deal you definitely don’t want to miss. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and grab a brand-new 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 for $90 off its cost on Amazon right now.

Thanks to this markdown, you can treat yourself to a unit for just under $260, which is only $20 shy of its lowest price ever. That is a bargain, given it features the same 3,000-nit display and BioActive Sensor suite found in the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which costs twice as much. Be sure to hurry, though; the listing has a red “Limited-time deal” banner. Clearly, Amazon isn’t wasting any time, as it has sold over 1K units in the last month alone, meaning this deal could expire in the blink of an eye.

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, Bluetooth: Save $90 on Amazon!

$90 off (26%)
The Galaxy Watch 8 is currently a total no-brainer. Amazon has slashed the price by $90, meaning you can secure this flagship for just under $260. From its sleek, durable build to its elite health-tracking suite, the watch brings a lot to the table. It's the perfect choice if you don't want to overspend on the Ultra or Classic models. Don't miss out!
Galaxy Watch 8: Save up to $200 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$349 99
$200 off (57%)
Alternatively, you can trade in an eligible device with Samsung to save up to $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8. If you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $90. Just select that "No" in the trade-in section of the listing.
In case you tap the deal button and see that the offer has expired, don’t hesitate to check whether Samsung is still offering the same discount at its official store. At the time of writing, you can save $90 there as well. However, if you have an old watch you can part with, you can score sweet savings of up to $200 instead with an eligible trade-in.

It may be the regular model, but the Galaxy Watch 8 is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a feature-rich smartwatch, rock a Galaxy phone, and don’t want to overspend. Sure, it’s not quite as rugged as the Ultra, but it still features a tough aluminum case and a sapphire crystal touchscreen—one of the most resilient materials on the planet.

Since this is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, you also get a plethora of features on board. In fact, it comes with all the health-tracking stuff you’d usually find on premium smartwatches, including Samsung’s fancy body composition feature and a running coach. And beyond that, it comes with handy lifestyle functionalities, such as NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone calls, and, of course, the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store.

While I believe its battery life could have been better, it can easily last a whole day on a single charge, making it a solid pick if you’re looking for a reliable smartwatch that will have your back during an intense day. Therefore, if the Galaxy Watch 8 fits the bill, be sure to save on one now before it’s too late!

