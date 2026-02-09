Best Buy is selling Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a lofty $150 discount





But that's where Best Buy comes in, currently charging $499.99 for the cheapest Tab S10 FE Plus variant and $599.99 for a higher-end configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM. The latter, mind you, carries a $749.99 list price, so in either case, you're looking at saving a cool 150 bucks right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $499 99 $649 99 $150 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue and Gray Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $599 99 $749 99 $150 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at BestBuy





As you can imagine, this is not an unprecedented discount for Samsung 's somewhat overpriced iPad Air 13 (M3) rival, but it's not every day that we see the Tab S10 FE+ score such a hefty markdown, so you might not want to miss this latest cost-cutting opportunity ahead of Valentine's Day.



Now, I realize you may have had a different gift in mind for your better half, but nothing says "I love you" quite like a beautiful gadget with a razor-thin 6mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, and stellar long-term software support.









Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is guaranteed to receive no less than seven (timely) OS updates, thus absolutely crushing (from this particular standpoint) all those otherwise Yes, theFE+ is guaranteed to receive no less than seven (timely) OS updates, thus absolutely crushing (from this particular standpoint) all those otherwise impressive Lenovo mid-rangers you can get at killer prices nowadays.





For $499.99, you only get 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, mind you, but that should still be more than enough to handle both the multitasking and digital hoarding needs of most everyday tablet users.





, in case you're wondering, also found the mid-range colossus to deliver decent overall performance and outstanding running times between charges, and oh, I almost forgot, a handy S Pen is included in these (heavily discounted) prices as well. What more could you possibly want? Our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus review , in case you're wondering, also found the mid-range colossus to deliver decent overall performance and outstanding running times between charges, and oh, I almost forgot, a handy S Pen is included in these (heavily discounted) prices as well. What more could you possibly want?

