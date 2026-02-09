Best Buy is selling Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a lofty $150 discount
One of the best jumbo-sized Android tablets around is on sale at remarkably low prices with both 128 and 256GB storage.
If you're an Android tablet fan who likes big screens and low prices, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is unlikely to (normally) feel right for you. That's because this 2025-released 13.1-inch giant typically costs $649.99 and up, which isn't exactly ideal for a mid-range device with a rather unremarkable Exynos 1580 processor under the hood and a less-than-stellar 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD panel also in tow.
But that's where Best Buy comes in, currently charging $499.99 for the cheapest Tab S10 FE Plus variant and $599.99 for a higher-end configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM. The latter, mind you, carries a $749.99 list price, so in either case, you're looking at saving a cool 150 bucks right now.
As you can imagine, this is not an unprecedented discount for Samsung's somewhat overpriced iPad Air 13 (M3) rival, but it's not every day that we see the Tab S10 FE+ score such a hefty markdown, so you might not want to miss this latest cost-cutting opportunity ahead of Valentine's Day.
Now, I realize you may have had a different gift in mind for your better half, but nothing says "I love you" quite like a beautiful gadget with a razor-thin 6mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, and stellar long-term software support.
This is not the world's greatest display, but at these prices, it's pretty cool. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is guaranteed to receive no less than seven (timely) OS updates, thus absolutely crushing (from this particular standpoint) all those otherwise impressive Lenovo mid-rangers you can get at killer prices nowadays.
For $499.99, you only get 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, mind you, but that should still be more than enough to handle both the multitasking and digital hoarding needs of most everyday tablet users.
Our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus review, in case you're wondering, also found the mid-range colossus to deliver decent overall performance and outstanding running times between charges, and oh, I almost forgot, a handy S Pen is included in these (heavily discounted) prices as well. What more could you possibly want?
