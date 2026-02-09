Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Best Buy is selling Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a lofty $150 discount

One of the best jumbo-sized Android tablets around is on sale at remarkably low prices with both 128 and 256GB storage.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with S Pen
If you're an Android tablet fan who likes big screens and low prices, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is unlikely to (normally) feel right for you. That's because this 2025-released 13.1-inch giant typically costs $649.99 and up, which isn't exactly ideal for a mid-range device with a rather unremarkable Exynos 1580 processor under the hood and a less-than-stellar 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD panel also in tow.

But that's where Best Buy comes in, currently charging $499.99 for the cheapest Tab S10 FE Plus variant and $599.99 for a higher-end configuration with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM. The latter, mind you, carries a $749.99 list price, so in either case, you're looking at saving a cool 150 bucks right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$499 99
$649 99
$150 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue and Gray Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$599 99
$749 99
$150 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

As you can imagine, this is not an unprecedented discount for Samsung's somewhat overpriced iPad Air 13 (M3) rival, but it's not every day that we see the Tab S10 FE+ score such a hefty markdown, so you might not want to miss this latest cost-cutting opportunity ahead of Valentine's Day.

Recommended For You

Now, I realize you may have had a different gift in mind for your better half, but nothing says "I love you" quite like a beautiful gadget with a razor-thin 6mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, and stellar long-term software support.


Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is guaranteed to receive no less than seven (timely) OS updates, thus absolutely crushing (from this particular standpoint) all those otherwise impressive Lenovo mid-rangers you can get at killer prices nowadays.

For $499.99, you only get 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, mind you, but that should still be more than enough to handle both the multitasking and digital hoarding needs of most everyday tablet users. 

Our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus review, in case you're wondering, also found the mid-range colossus to deliver decent overall performance and outstanding running times between charges, and oh, I almost forgot, a handy S Pen is included in these (heavily discounted) prices as well. What more could you possibly want?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15726 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless