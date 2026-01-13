Can you say no to the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at this new record low price?





Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $289 99 $499 99 GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included Expired Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $150 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Galaxy Watch 8 can be currently had for as little as $289.99 at Woot. That's still considerably lower than the same e-tailer's reduced price for the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the "catch" is identical - you need to be fine with purchasing an "international" version of the stylish timepiece with just a 90-day warranty included. Normally priced at $499.99 to slot right between the "standard"and the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in its manufacturer's eclectic smartwatch portfolio, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can be currently had for as little as $289.99 at Woot. That's still considerably lower than the same e-tailer's reduced price for the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the "catch" is identical - you need to be fine with purchasing an "international" version of the stylish timepiece with just a 90-day warranty included.





The alternative is pretty simple... and way costlier, as Woot parent company Amazon charges $110 more at the time of this writing for a US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an extended two-year warranty.





But because the units available at a new record low price of 290 bucks are also brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, I really see no logical reason why you'd give Woot the cold shoulder if you're in the market for a nice, powerful, and affordable smartwatch to pair with your Android phone in the new year.









Keep in mind that you're looking at a Bluetooth-only model here, so you will still need your handset to make and receive voice calls, and for some reason, the white color option is cheaper than the black one, which costs $309.99.





deal, but make sure you understand the differences between this product, the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 8 You have about four days at your disposal (at least in theory) to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal, but make sure you understand the differences between this product, the non-Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) before pulling the trigger.

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