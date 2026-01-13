Can you say no to the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at this new record low price?
If you don't think you can, you should probably hurry and place your Woot order today.
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Today might just be the perfect day to get yourself a new smartwatch (if you haven't already done so during the recently concluded holiday shopping season), as somehow, all of Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternatives are on sale at lower-than-ever prices in brand-new condition with (almost) no catches.
Unlike the Apple Watch SE-rivaling Galaxy Watch FE and the Apple Watch Ultra-inspired Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic doesn't have a direct counterpart in the backyard of Samsung's arch-enemy, which is obviously what makes this "bezelicious" wearable so special.
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Normally priced at $499.99 to slot right between the "standard" Galaxy Watch 8 and the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in its manufacturer's eclectic smartwatch portfolio, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can be currently had for as little as $289.99 at Woot. That's still considerably lower than the same e-tailer's reduced price for the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the "catch" is identical - you need to be fine with purchasing an "international" version of the stylish timepiece with just a 90-day warranty included.
The alternative is pretty simple... and way costlier, as Woot parent company Amazon charges $110 more at the time of this writing for a US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an extended two-year warranty.
But because the units available at a new record low price of 290 bucks are also brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, I really see no logical reason why you'd give Woot the cold shoulder if you're in the market for a nice, powerful, and affordable smartwatch to pair with your Android phone in the new year.
Now that's what I call an elegant smartwatch. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Keep in mind that you're looking at a Bluetooth-only model here, so you will still need your handset to make and receive voice calls, and for some reason, the white color option is cheaper than the black one, which costs $309.99.
You have about four days at your disposal (at least in theory) to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal, but make sure you understand the differences between this product, the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 8, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) before pulling the trigger.
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