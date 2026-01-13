Build your custom plan with Tello!

Can you say no to the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at this new record low price?

If you don't think you can, you should probably hurry and place your Woot order today.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Today might just be the perfect day to get yourself a new smartwatch (if you haven't already done so during the recently concluded holiday shopping season), as somehow, all of Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternatives are on sale at lower-than-ever prices in brand-new condition with (almost) no catches.

Unlike the Apple Watch SE-rivaling Galaxy Watch FE and the Apple Watch Ultra-inspired Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic doesn't have a direct counterpart in the backyard of Samsung's arch-enemy, which is obviously what makes this "bezelicious" wearable so special.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$289 99
$499 99
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included
Expired

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$150 off (27%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You

Normally priced at $499.99 to slot right between the "standard" Galaxy Watch 8 and the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in its manufacturer's eclectic smartwatch portfolio, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can be currently had for as little as $289.99 at Woot. That's still considerably lower than the same e-tailer's reduced price for the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the "catch" is identical - you need to be fine with purchasing an "international" version of the stylish timepiece with just a 90-day warranty included.

The alternative is pretty simple... and way costlier, as Woot parent company Amazon charges $110 more at the time of this writing for a US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an extended two-year warranty.

But because the units available at a new record low price of 290 bucks are also brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, I really see no logical reason why you'd give Woot the cold shoulder if you're in the market for a nice, powerful, and affordable smartwatch to pair with your Android phone in the new year.


Keep in mind that you're looking at a Bluetooth-only model here, so you will still need your handset to make and receive voice calls, and for some reason, the white color option is cheaper than the black one, which costs $309.99.

You have about four days at your disposal (at least in theory) to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal, but make sure you understand the differences between this product, the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 8, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) before pulling the trigger. 

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16069 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
Latest News
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier
8,000 Meta employees will be let go in a month while Zuck builds an AI clone of himself to talk to workers
8,000 Meta employees will be let go in a month while Zuck builds an AI clone of himself to talk to workers
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature