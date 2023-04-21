Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 family could get even more exciting new upgrades than previously expected





Do you feel the need for speed?









Of course, a company of Samsung 's caliber has to always keep an eye on the future and the inevitable progress of the wearable industry from both a software and hardware perspective.









In addition to a reported 10 percent improvement in raw speed at launch compared to the aforementioned Exynos W920, a fancy new Exynos W980 chipset tipped to power the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup could thus pave the way for other performance enhancements and the integration of fancy new sensors in the long run.





Unfortunately, that's little more than idle speculation on our part, and SamMobile also suspects (without much concrete evidence) that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will offer better battery life than their forerunners thanks in part to this as-yet unannounced Exynos W980 processor.





Who's ready for a bezelicious new smartwatch?









Although the generally reliable Twitter leaker stops short of "confirming" the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic name of this top-of-the-line variant, it seems more and more likely that we won't see a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro join a "standard" Watch 6 model to market.









What's perhaps even more intriguing about this potential belated sequel to 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is that its handy (physically) rotating bezel is expected to be "rather narrow", which might allow the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to squeeze more screen real estate into a virtually unchanged or even a smaller body.





While undeniably attractive, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also pretty bulky, which Samsung may be trying to "fix" by slimming down the bezel and adopting a curved glass design among others later this year.





That sounds like a great plan, at least in theory, but we'll obviously going to have to wait and see how it materializes out in the real world and how the so far completely mysterious Apple Watch Series 9 could counterattack such potentially paramount design, functionality, performance, and battery life improvements.