Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 family could get even more exciting new upgrades than previously expected
For a smartwatch (or two) unlikely to look radically different from its predecessors or bring many major internal upgrades to the table, the Galaxy Watch 6 is sure in the limelight a lot with quite some time left to an official announcement.
Samsung is widely expected to roll out its next-gen Android-supporting alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch family at around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 series in late summer or early fall, and following a number of recent whispers on a number of key capabilities, two distinct and equally reliable sources are today lending further credence to a couple of potentially crucial Galaxy Watch 6 selling points.
Do you feel the need for speed?
Probably not. After all, Wear OS apps do not require anywhere near as much processing power as the software interface of your everyday Android phone, and by those standards, Samsung's homebrewed Exynos W920 SoC inside the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic is certainly plenty fast, as highlighted in our in-depth reviews of all these products.
Of course, a company of Samsung's caliber has to always keep an eye on the future and the inevitable progress of the wearable industry from both a software and hardware perspective.
In addition to a reported 10 percent improvement in raw speed at launch compared to the aforementioned Exynos W920, a fancy new Exynos W980 chipset tipped to power the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup could thus pave the way for other performance enhancements and the integration of fancy new sensors in the long run.
Unfortunately, that's little more than idle speculation on our part, and SamMobile also suspects (without much concrete evidence) that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will offer better battery life than their forerunners thanks in part to this as-yet unannounced Exynos W980 processor.
Now that's something essentially all of the best smartwatches out there badly need, and to make sure the upgrades will be substantial in this particular department, Samsung is also purportedly preparing a good old fashioned battery size increase across the board.
Who's ready for a bezelicious new smartwatch?
If you were unpleasantly surprised by Samsung's apparently inexplicable decision to ditch its iconic rotating bezel for the 2022-released Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, you should be delighted to see Ice Universe corroborate all those recent rumors about the possible return of that very useful feature on the "top" Galaxy Watch 6 model.
Although the generally reliable Twitter leaker stops short of "confirming" the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic name of this top-of-the-line variant, it seems more and more likely that we won't see a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro join a "standard" Watch 6 model to market.
What's perhaps even more intriguing about this potential belated sequel to 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is that its handy (physically) rotating bezel is expected to be "rather narrow", which might allow the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to squeeze more screen real estate into a virtually unchanged or even a smaller body.
While undeniably attractive, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also pretty bulky, which Samsung may be trying to "fix" by slimming down the bezel and adopting a curved glass design among others later this year.
That sounds like a great plan, at least in theory, but we'll obviously going to have to wait and see how it materializes out in the real world and how the so far completely mysterious Apple Watch Series 9 could counterattack such potentially paramount design, functionality, performance, and battery life improvements.
Things that are NOT allowed: