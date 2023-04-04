Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung’s smartwatches have come a long way over the last couple of years in terms of functionality and popularity. They might not be as mainstream as the Cupertino company’s Apple Watches, but the Korean Tech’s wearables are some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers in 2023.
However, Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are now more than 6 months old, which means we are naturally looking forward to their successors. Now, we have received one of the first bits of information regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series.
Furthermore, he asserts that the “resolution has also been correspondingly improved” and that “the screen proportion has finally been improved”. This information was first brought forward in a tweet.
Based on most reports, Samsung will debut its new wearables sometime in August at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event dedicated to the Galaxy Z series. This means the smartwatches will most likely launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
We expect a number of additional changes beyond the increase in screen size. This includes the adoption of a curved screen design and the possible return of the rotating bezel, one of the signature features of the Galaxy Watch lineup which Samsung removed last year.
According to prominent tipster Ice Universe, the next iteration of the Galaxy Watch will introduce a sizable (quite literally) improvement - namely, an increase of “the screen size of the dial to 1.47 inches”.
Subsequently, Ice Universe clarified that this leak concerns the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It is currently unknown if similar changes will be implemented to the Pro version as well. For reference, the current classic model comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. The former features a 1.2” display, while the latter - a 1.4” one.
