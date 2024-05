Grab two Galaxy Watch 6; pay only for one through this phenomenal Samsung BOGO offer

Galaxy Watch 6

You can customize your second smartwatch however you want. It can be the 40mm or 44mm model. It can be the LTE variant or the Wifi-only version. And you can choose from different color options. The best part is that you can increase your savings by trading in your old smartwatch. This way, you can save up to $200.



So, if you go for the 40mm Wifi-only version of the Galaxy Watch 6 , which costs $299.99, and bundle it with another Galaxy Watch 6 , and then add a trade-in, you'll score two high-end Galaxy smartwatches for less than $299.99, which is just incredible.



As you know, we are a team of elite deal hunters scouring the web for the best deals on mobile devices 24/7 eight days a week. And we will tell you this: the deal you are reading is phenomenal. After all, not every day you have the opportunity to snatch two top-notch Galaxy watches for the price of one.But today, luck is on your side, as Samsung is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deal where you can get two Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches and pay only for one.Tap the deal button below, and you'll be redirected to Samsung.com. There, choose. You'll see that the smartwatch is available at its usual price. But if you scroll down, you'll notice you have three options to bundle it with. You can combine it with discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , discounted Galaxy Buds FE, and — the option we are most excited about — a brand-newavailable for $0.