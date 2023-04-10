Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Although nobody expects Samsung to make a lot of radical changes in a lot of important departments for its next big foldables compared to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, one major possible area of improvement currently seizing plenty of attention from tipsters, industry pundits, and everyday mobile consumers is undoubtedly your screen real estate.
We're not talking about the main foldable panels of the upcoming Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, mind you, which are widely rumored to go largely unchanged from the sizes of their predecessors, but rather the external displays.
At only 1.9 inches, that's undeniably one of the biggest (pun intended) weaknesses of the world's top-selling foldable phone, while the extraordinarily well-reviewed Z Fold 4... already sports an objectively impressive 6.2-inch cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Even more impressive new numbers predicted today
If you were delighted to hear the generally reliable Twitter leaker Ice Universe anticipating a 3.4-inch external screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you'll probably be over the moon to see Ross Young making an even bolder prediction.
According to one of the mobile tech world's most knowledgeable analysts, Samsung could jump from the aforementioned 1.9-inch cover display size all the way up to 3.8 inches, thus leaving even the Oppo Find N2 Flip, for instance, in the dust in addition to Motorola's entire modernized Razr family... to date.
The Z Flip 5 could sport an even larger cover screen than envisioned in this recent concept.
This freshly rumored 3.8-inch figure is not corroborated by a second source yet, but Young has been known to swim against the current and ultimately prove 100 percent accurate before, so we definitely wouldn't be shocked if Samsung indeed doubled the Z Flip 5's cover screen real estate compared to the Z Flip 4.
Perhaps even more remarkable is what the largest smartphone manufacturer around the globe is reportedly preparing for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in that same department. Believe it or not, the Z Fold 4's sequel is tipped to sport an absolutely huge 6.6-inch secondary display.
That would be bigger than the first (and only) screen of some of the best phones on the market today (with conventional designs), as well as the 6.4-inch cover display on the Huawei Mate X3 foldable powerhouse, for instance. But of course, this tidbit is not etched in stone at the moment either and it probably won't be official until August.
The first concrete release speculation is here
... and it's entirely unsurprising. Yes, the timing of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launch this year will apparently be "similar" to that of last year's Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, at least according to the supply chain information available to Ross Young right now.
This calls for a May panel shipment start and June kick-off as far as actual production for the two next-gen phones is concerned, which very much suggests an August formal announcement and commercial debut.
Obviously, it's way too early to talk specific dates, but it's certainly going to be interesting to see whether or not all the other future Galaxy products currently in the rumor mill will break cover at the exact same time.
We're talking not one, not two and not three but a grand total of four new tablets with large screens, at least two main smartwatches powered by Wear OS, and some sort of an addition to Samsung's AirPods-rivaling portfolio of popular true wireless earbuds that's mostly shrouded in secrecy for the time being.
