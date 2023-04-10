Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now





We're not talking about the main foldable panels of the upcoming Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, mind you, which are widely rumored to go largely unchanged from the sizes of their predecessors, but rather the external displays.





Even more impressive new numbers predicted today

















This freshly rumored 3.8-inch figure is not corroborated by a second source yet, but Young has been known to swim against the current and ultimately prove 100 percent accurate before, so we definitely wouldn't be shocked if Samsung indeed doubled the Z Flip 5's cover screen real estate compared to the Z Flip 4









That would be bigger than the first (and only) screen of some of the best phones on the market today (with conventional designs), as well as the 6.4-inch cover display on the Huawei Mate X3 foldable powerhouse, for instance. But of course, this tidbit is not etched in stone at the moment either and it probably won't be official until August.

The first concrete release speculation is here





... and it's entirely unsurprising. Yes, the timing of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launch this year will apparently be "similar" to that of last year's Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, at least according to the supply chain information available to Ross Young right now.





This calls for a May panel shipment start and June kick-off as far as actual production for the two next-gen phones is concerned, which very much suggests an August formal announcement and commercial debut.









Obviously, it's way too early to talk specific dates, but it's certainly going to be interesting to see whether or not all the other future Galaxy products currently in the rumor mill will break cover at the exact same time.



