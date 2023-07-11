Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ see major Prime Day discounts of $400
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What could possibly beat a massive "Black Friday in July" discount of up to $350 on Samsung's ultra-high-end (and ultra-expensive) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra colossus? How about an even deeper Prime Day price cut on a very similar Android tablet that normally costs less?
Yes, the (slightly) more affordable Galaxy Tab S8+ can currently be had at an incredible 400 bucks less than its usual price of $1,199.99 in a 512GB storage variant and a single "graphite" paint job. The same 12.4-inch iPad Pro alternative is available at a slightly lower but still undeniably impressive $300 markdown from $899.99 and $979.99 list prices with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.
If you opt for one of the cheaper Tab S8 Plus models (in one of several different colorways), you should know that the 128GB internal storage space is paired with a decent 8GB RAM count while the 256 gig version packs an excellent 12 gigs of memory and the 512GB configuration goes all the way up to 16 gigs of the multitasking-friendly good stuff.
All of these positively mind-blowing deals are of course exclusively available with an Amazon Prime membership for (up to) 48 hours only, and the same unsurprisingly goes for the $200 and $250 discounts of Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S8 with 128 and 256GB storage respectively.
The non-Plus Tab S8 comes with a smaller and humbler 11-inch LCD panel in tow compared to the aforementioned Super AMOLED 12.4-inch giant, nonetheless looking like a very solid alternative for Apple's latest iPad Pros... on a relatively tight budget.
We could even go so far as to call these two the absolute best Android tablets money can buy... alongside the larger Tab S8 Ultra model, at least, and until the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Tab S9 family comes out in just a few weeks.
That obviously also means that you're looking at two (or rather five) of the overall greatest Prime Day tablet deals available right now
