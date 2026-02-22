We didn't get the iPhone update we wanted, but these iOS 26.4 Beta 1 features shouldn't be sidelined
Why the small changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 1 are actually a big deal.
iOS 26 features. | Image by Apple
If you’re the kind of person who loves to see what’s coming next for their iPhone and wants to be able to use new features before everyone else, then you’re in luck. iOS 26.4 Beta 1, which came out just earlier this week, actually packs a punch with some very practical changes that are going to make your scrolling experience a lot smoother.
What is new in the latest update
In Mark Gurman’s latest "Power On" newsletter, he goes through some of the features from iOS 26.4 Beta 1 that may not have been discussed as much. In this update, Apple is bringing many new features that are centered around media consumption and customizing our devices.
One of these notable features goes all in on video podcasts. Using their behind-the-scenes tech wizardry, Apple is making it so that we can easily go back and forth between just listening to our favorite shows and actually watching them, all while still being able to maintain high-quality video. Furthermore, in this update, there are more opportunities for creators to show us ads in a more non-intrusive way.
Rather than focus on the update we didn't get (the Gemini-powered and smarter version of Siri), Gurman instead focused on showcasing the good "under the hood" fixes.
Key changes included in iOS 26.4 Beta 1
- Smoother wallpaper selection: Apple is redesigning how we go about picking our wallpaper. They are doing this by downloading from their server exactly what we need when we need it, thereby eliminating that annoying lag we all know and hate when we go to change our lock screen.
- Music app upgrades: Album art is getting a new look, we get a new AI tool to create new playlists, and a discovery tool to find out when our favorite artist is coming to our city.
- Better security by default: "Stolen Device Protection," which makes it harder for thieves to change your settings, will now be automatically turned on for everyone.
- Third-party AI in the car: If you have CarPlay, you'll soon be able to use third-party voice assistants. This means you won't have to stick with the voice assistant that's already built into the car.
Why these tweaks matter for your everyday use
iOS 26.4 Beta 1's new wallpaper picker. | Image by PhoneArena
With this update, Apple is paying attention to the little things that bother you about your iPhone. For example, picking a new wallpaper has been a bit of a pain for a while now as it has been slow and clunky. By moving all those images to a server, Apple has made your iPhone much faster and possibly even saved a bit of space on your device.
If you're a music lover or a podcast addict, this update is also for you. It’s really nice that you can now easily find concerts or switch to a video, as it makes the iPhone a much more powerful tool.
Additionally, even if you’re not a power user, I think we can all agree that having better security features turned on by default is a considerable win for everyone.
On the other side of theaislee, Google, for example, has already deeply embedded its Gemini AI into almost every part of the Android experience. Meanwhile, Apple is focusing on the smaller things that people need on a day-to-day basis.
Small, practical update
I have to say that from the list of new features, the one I'm genuinely most excited about is actually the wallpaper fix. It’s such a simple thing, but when you want to change the look and feel of your phone’s wallpaper, you want it to happen instantly, not with a stutter. I’m also a big fan of Stolen Device Protection now being on by default. It’s one of those features that everyone should have enabled but usually forgets to turn on.
