Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is here... even though today is a Monday... and Thanksgiving is still more than four months away. We're talking, of course, about Best Buy's very special "Black Friday in July" sale, which is primarily designed to give Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza a run for its money while offering bargain hunters even more opportunities to save big on the devices they most desire this summer.
One product on a lot of wishlists and shopping lists ahead of the back to school season is undoubtedly the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which might just be the all-around best Android tablet you can buy... at least until the improved Tab S9 family comes out in a few weeks.
Deeply discounted for this year's Independence Day, Samsung's early 2022-released colossus is once again available at up to a whopping 300 bucks less than usual for all Best Buy customers and as much as $350 off its regular price with a special membership.
Unsurprisingly, the heftiest markdowns can be had on the most advanced variant, which packs no less than 16 gigs of RAM in combination with 512GB internal storage space. That absolute beast of a 14.6-inch slate normally costs a rather fitting $1,399.99, but with this (super) early Black Friday and Prime Day-beating deal, you can reduce that to $1,099.99 sans jumping through any hoops or $1,049.99 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscription.
The Tab S8 Ultra is also on sale right now at great prices of $919.99 and $999.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, and if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can knock an additional 20 bucks off those already heavily marked-down prices.
Will these eclipse the very best Prime Day tablet offers Amazon is expected to unveil within less than 24 hours of our publication time? We obviously can't answer that with any degree of certainty yet, but it's definitely possible.
