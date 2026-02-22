With up to $250 in savings, the Razr (2025) is your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
The phone punches way above its weight, so save on one before it’s too late!
Razr (2025) shown up close, highlighting its front camera layout. | Image by PhoneArena
Razr (2025) is selling at a lower price at both Amazon and Motorola, making it the best way to experience what it’s like to rock a foldable at a wallet-friendly price.Looking for a cheap way to start living the foldable lifestyle? Well, look no further, as the
As for the phone itself, well, it definitely punches way above its weight. Sure, this isn’t a premium foldable like the Razr Ultra (2025), for instance, but its Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM are still plenty enough for you to enjoy a seamless experience and be able to run most apps without issues.
In addition, you get to enjoy a 6.9-inch inner OLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning picture quality with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 120Hz refresh rate makes everything buttery smooth and responsive.
That said, let’s not forget the affordable price tag of this thing. I believe we can turn a blind eye to the not-so-great camera performance, especially at the current price of under $600—$450 with the trade-in. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-new Razr (2025) for less today!
Right now, the phone is selling for $100 off at both places, meaning you can snatch one for less than $600. And if you have an old phone you can part with, Motorola is willing to give you an extra $150 discount. The best part is that it offers such a price cut with most trade-ins, so chances are high you’ll be able to slash an additional $150 off your new Razr. The tech giant is also tossing in a free Moto Tag, which might come in handy, as you can attach it to a precious item—like your house keys—and never lose it.
The trade-off, though, is the camera performance, as the 50MP main unit takes beautiful photos, but I can’t really compare the quality to what the best camera phones are producing. I don’t know why, but apparently, Motorola is using a more aggressive oversharpening here, which might result in a loss of details.
