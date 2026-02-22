With up to $250 in savings, the Razr (2025) is your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle

Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

A close-up of the Razr (2025).
Razr (2025) shown up close, highlighting its front camera layout. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a cheap way to start living the foldable lifestyle? Well, look no further, as the Razr (2025) is selling at a lower price at both Amazon and Motorola, making it the best way to experience what it’s like to rock a foldable at a wallet-friendly price.

Right now, the phone is selling for $100 off at both places, meaning you can snatch one for less than $600. And if you have an old phone you can part with, Motorola is willing to give you an extra $150 discount. The best part is that it offers such a price cut with most trade-ins, so chances are high you’ll be able to slash an additional $150 off your new Razr. The tech giant is also tossing in a free Moto Tag, which might come in handy, as you can attach it to a precious item—like your house keys—and never lose it.

Razr (2025): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (14%)
Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Razr (2025), dropping it below $600. The phone is an absolute bargain at this price, as it delivers dependable performance, has a stunning display, and lets you experience the foldable lifestyle without straining your budget. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Razr (2025): Save up to $250 with trade-in!

$449 99
$699 99
$250 off (36%)
Alternately, you can get one at Motorola. In addition to the same $100 discount, the tech giant lets you save an extra $150 with a trade-in. It even tosses in a free Moto Tag to help you keep track of your gear or keys. It’s definitely a deal worth taking advantage of, so don't miss it!
Buy at Motorola


As for the phone itself, well, it definitely punches way above its weight. Sure, this isn’t a premium foldable like the Razr Ultra (2025), for instance, but its Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM are still plenty enough for you to enjoy a seamless experience and be able to run most apps without issues.

In addition, you get to enjoy a 6.9-inch inner OLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning picture quality with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 120Hz refresh rate makes everything buttery smooth and responsive.

The trade-off, though, is the camera performance, as the 50MP main unit takes beautiful photos, but I can’t really compare the quality to what the best camera phones are producing. I don’t know why, but apparently, Motorola is using a more aggressive oversharpening here, which might result in a loss of details.

That said, let’s not forget the affordable price tag of this thing. I believe we can turn a blind eye to the not-so-great camera performance, especially at the current price of under $600—$450 with the trade-in. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get a brand-new Razr (2025) for less today!

