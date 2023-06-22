Key Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specs, colors, and surprising fifth variant come to light
If you thought you knew everything there was to know about every single device Samsung is planning to officially unveil at a huge Unpacked event late next month prior to today... well, now you know even more.
That's because two Twitter tipsters have a wealth of new information to share on the company's next-gen Galaxy Tab S9 roster, and while nothing is guaranteed at the moment, we're willing to bet most (if not all of the) freshly rumored (or reiterated) details will ultimately pan out.
Five colors, five tablets, two possible launch dates
Remember how we were all caught off guard a couple of months ago by some early benchmarks revealing that Samsung was preparing not three but four different Tab S9-series devices for a release this year? Well, now there are five main models in the pipeline, according to the almost always reliable Ross Young, although two of them will probably see daylight a little further down the line.
We're talking, of course, about the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra that are all but confirmed to go official at a "late July" Unpacked ceremony in Seoul, as well as the mid-range Tab S9 FE benchmarked back in April and a completely unexpected and unprecedented Tab S9 FE+ variant.
2021's Galaxy Tab S7 FE (pictured here) will be followed up at last with not one but two Fan Edition tablets this year.
The Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus are apparently "2 months behind" the rest of the S9 series in terms of Samsung's production schedule, which makes it safe to assume they'll be released (at least) a couple of months after their more premium cousins.
An October launch alongside the long overdue Galaxy S23 FE handset is thus possible, even though it's far too early to take something like that for granted. Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are tipped to come in no less than four different colors (gray, light green, light pink, and silver), strongly suggesting wide availability around the world.
The gray paint job is also tipped for the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra together with a beige alternate and no other option. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+, in case you're wondering, are available in graphite, silver, and pink gold flavors, while the Tab S8 Ultra colossus can only be had in graphite (aka dark gray).
These are the expected Tab S9 family upgrades
While the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is almost completely shrouded in secrecy and the Tab S9 FE+ remains a giant question mark in every way, the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra have had a bunch of key specs and features leaked over the last couple of months, many of which are now corroborated or expanded on by Ahmed Qwaider.
This is a Twitter leaker that's been right about some Samsung-related stuff before, although his track record is nowhere near as impressive as that of Ross Young.
Rendered a while back by a rock-solid source, the Galaxy Tab S9+ looks mighty familiar.
Speaking of impressive, the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 is shaping up to be a major upgrade over its 11-inch LCD predecessor with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and 8,400mAh battery in tow among others.
The whole 2023 ultra-high-end Android tablet trio will purportedly add IP68 water and dust resistance to an already solid early 2022 list of big selling points, as well as improve the quad speaker sound quality by 25 percent, and of course, replace the outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a state-of-the-art new Gen 2.
As far as camera capabilities are concerned, the Tab S9 is weirdly expected to ditch its forerunner's secondary 6MP rear shooter, while the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra could bump that up to 8 megapixels and keep everything else about their respective predecessors unchanged. Finally, the Tab S9 Plus and S9 Ultra battery sizes are also likely to stay the same as what the Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra currently offer, which sounds a bit... underwhelming.
Then again, we fully expect to have three extraordinary new contenders for the title of best Android tablet in the world on our hands in a little over a month regardless of how many specs and features two of these will rehash.
