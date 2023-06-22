Key Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specs, colors, and surprising fifth variant come to light





That's because two Twitter tipsters have a wealth of new information to share on the company's next-gen Galaxy Tab S9 roster, and while nothing is guaranteed at the moment, we're willing to bet most (if not all of the) freshly rumored (or reiterated) details will ultimately pan out.

Five colors, five tablets, two possible launch dates









We're talking, of course, about the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra that are all but confirmed to go official at a "late July" Unpacked ceremony in Seoul, as well as the mid-range Tab S9 FE benchmarked back in April and a completely unexpected and unprecedented Tab S9 FE+ variant.

















The gray paint job is also tipped for the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra together with a beige alternate and no other option. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ , in case you're wondering, are available in graphite, silver, and pink gold flavors, while the Tab S8 Ultra colossus can only be had in graphite (aka dark gray).

These are the expected Tab S9 family upgrades









This is a Twitter leaker that's been right about some Samsung-related stuff before, although his track record is nowhere near as impressive as that of Ross Young.









Speaking of impressive, the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 is shaping up to be a major upgrade over its 11-inch LCD predecessor with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and 8,400mAh battery in tow among others.





The whole 2023 ultra-high-end Android tablet trio will purportedly add IP68 water and dust resistance to an already solid early 2022 list of big selling points, as well as improve the quad speaker sound quality by 25 percent, and of course, replace the outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a state-of-the-art new Gen 2.





As far as camera capabilities are concerned, the Tab S9 is weirdly expected to ditch its forerunner's secondary 6MP rear shooter, while the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra could bump that up to 8 megapixels and keep everything else about their respective predecessors unchanged. Finally, the Tab S9 Plus and S9 Ultra battery sizes are also likely to stay the same as what the Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra currently offer, which sounds a bit... underwhelming.





Then again, we fully expect to have three extraordinary new contenders for the title of Then again, we fully expect to have three extraordinary new contenders for the title of best Android tablet in the world on our hands in a little over a month regardless of how many specs and features two of these will rehash.