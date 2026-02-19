Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Both Apple and Samsung ended 2025 on a positive note in Europe, but 2026 is not looking good

The European smartphone market as a whole expanded by 2 percent in Q4 2025 before a significant predicted decline this year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung iOS Apple Android iPhone
Apple iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25
Both the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 apparently generated strong demand in Europe in 2025. | Image by PhoneArena

Finally, some good news for Samsung... along with Apple! The world's number two smartphone vendor hasn't had a great 2025 (by its standards, at least) in key markets like the US, India, or China, not to mention the global mobile industry in its entirety, but the Q4 sales results in Europe are a lot more encouraging.

That's actually true for three of the old continent's top five players, which means the market was up in the final three months of last year compared to the same timeframe of 2024. But that trend is unlikely to continue into 2026...

Apple's lead over Samsung is growing here too


That's right, iPhones are dominant in Europe in addition to the US or China, and while Apple's advantage over its arch-rival in this particular region isn't exactly massive, the gap between the top two vendors has expanded from 3 percent in Q4 2024 to 4 percent in Q4 2025.


Perhaps more impressively, Apple shipped exactly one in three smartphones in Europe between October and December 2025, boosting its regional numbers by a solid 7 percent compared to the last 90 days of the previous year.

Recommended For You

In second place, Samsung also managed to (slightly) improve both its sales figures and market share, while bronze medalist Xiaomi was unable to do that, losing 2 percent in share and 6 percent in shipments compared to Q4 2024.

What's your favorite smartphone brand?
0 Votes
 

But there's actually no brand that can realistically hope to climb on the European podium anytime soon, as Honor and Realme continue to hold microscopic market shares in fourth and fifth place, respectively, and the likes of Motorola and Google remain unable to convert their steady "expansions across the region" into impressive enough shipment figures to crack the top five.

Apple's secret to success is... no secret


There are no prizes for guessing what devices were behind Apple's Q4 growth in Europe, as they're unsurprisingly the same ones that drove the tech giant's latest sales improvements everywhere else too.

I'm talking, of course, about the iPhone 17 family, which generated "robust" enough demand on the old continent to help the market grow by 2 percent from Q4 2024. Interestingly, Counterpoint Research doesn't name any names of Samsung or Honor devices that may have produced the latest progress of those two brands, which leads me to assume that it was the broader product portfolios of the two that proved successful in Q4 2025 rather than any individual model or handset family.


But the iPhone 17 series and the product lineups of the region's top Android vendors are unlikely to prove popular enough this year to offset the rising memory prices, which are expected to make virtually all new devices more expensive and/or less appealing than their forerunners.

As such, a "significant downturn" is predicted in the European smartphone market in 2026, although Counterpoint isn't ready to try to forecast how bad this decline will be, which sounds gloomy in and of itself.

Can Apple and Samsung find the road to more growth this year?


That seems highly unlikely due to that very obvious reason mentioned above, but if the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max do end up keeping the price points of their predecessors unchanged, Apple can certainly expect another strong Q4 sales result in 2026. 

Of course, the absence of a "vanilla" iPhone 18 model this year might prove problematic in countries that are a little more focused on affordability than the US, as will the Galaxy S26 family's widely rumored price hikes over the S25 series for Samsung. 

Europe is typically especially welcoming of Galaxy A-series mid-rangers, mind you, so another important product for the region's number two vendor could be the impending Galaxy A57, which... doesn't look great on paper either.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless