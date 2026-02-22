Dangerous Play Store apps are revealing personal data of Android users

Inside the Google Play Store sits a large number of potentially dangerous apps. These are unlicensed and in some cases unsecured AI apps that are being promoted for editing and identity verification. What is dangerous about these apps is that they have exposed billions of personal records belonging to Android users. A report says that one particular app is a huge problem. That app, listed in the Google Play Store, is called "Video AI Art Generator & Maker."

Full names

Addresses

Post codes

Dates of birth

National IDs

Phone numbers

Genders

Email addresses

Telco metadata





If you don't believe that access to such personal information is dangerous, you probably haven't experienced what it's like to have your sensitive data and credentials stolen. All of the apps you use for your bank accounts, securities trading accounts, credit card accounts, and more have to be considered compromised. Much of the fault can be placed on developers of these leaky AI apps, who use an oft-criticized technique called "hardcoding secrets." This practice leads to the embedding of sensitive info such as passwords and encryption keys right into the app's source code.

72% of Play Store apps researchers analyzed had this vulnerability





Cybernews found that 72% of the hundreds of Play Store apps analyzed by researchers had similar vulnerabilities One issue is that malicious bots crawling through public repositories like GitHub can compromise a hardcoded key in seconds. Studies have shown that when a developer accidentally includes a hardcoded key to a public GitHub repository, it is compromised in less than five seconds.

Obviously, this kind of information contains plenty of your information that you would not want to see get into the wrong hands. The KYC data, along with personally identifiable information, was exposed. This data belonged to individuals in the U.S. and 25 other countries including Germany, France, China, and Brazil. As one report said, "The leaked details include a treasure trove of personally identifiable information." Such data included: