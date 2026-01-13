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Amazon makes the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 powerhouse a must-buy with an unbeatable $210 discount

One of the best Android tablets around is on sale at its lowest ever price... at least in a 256GB storage variant.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
Want to buy one of the best Android tablets around at the lowest possible price after doing the same with one of the greatest smartwatches you can currently use alongside your Android phone?

Even though there's no special occasion today (at least as far as I know), the Galaxy Tab S11 is following the examples of the Galaxy Watch FE, Watch Ultra (2025), Galaxy Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic in hitting a new record low price (at least in a 256GB storage variant) to kick off the new year in style.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$210 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon
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Unlike those phenomenal smartwatch deals, which are all available at Woot with a limited 90-day warranty included, this unprecedented tablet promotion comes from Amazon. That doesn't just mean you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold here for a whopping $210 under a list price of $859.99, but also that you're getting a full 1-year Samsung warranty with your purchase.

You will probably need to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible, though, as the e-commerce giant is only selling the 256GB Tab S11 at that awesome discount in a silver colorway, which strongly suggests inventory will run out before long or the massively reduced price will go back to "normal."

The entry-level 128GB storage configuration, in case you're wondering, is marked down by a much humbler $140 from a regular price of $799.99 in a gray hue, which means that the aforementioned 256 gig model is incredibly cheaper and undoubtedly more attractive at the time of this writing.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is also more attractive than a lot of other high-end tablets on the market today, undercutting both of Apple's latest iPad Airs in addition to the newest iPad Pro duo while including a handy S Pen in its base price and rocking a stunning design with a super-slim 5.5mm profile and a premium metal-and-glass construction.

As pointed out in our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 review a little while back, the screen bezels do affect the product's elegance to a certain degree, but at least there's no notch. And the display itself is absolutely amazing, which is essentially what you can say about the battery life (especially considering that wasp waist), charging speeds, and overall system performance as well.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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