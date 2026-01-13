Samsung's competent Galaxy Watch 8 is an extremely smart buy at a lower-than-ever price
It's not rugged and it doesn't have a rotating bezel, but this is still a very attractive smartwatch, especially today.
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Although it's nowhere near as robust as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), as objectively attractive as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or as affordable as the Galaxy Watch FE, the non-Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can buy today.
That's because its key specs and capabilities are really not that different from those of its Classic sibling, but the price is significantly lower, especially if you don't have a problem purchasing the "normal" Galaxy Watch 8 from Woot in an international version with just a 90-day warranty included.
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At a new record low price of $224.99 in a 40mm size, that's an absolute must-buy for bargain hunters and folks who might be struggling to regain financial stability after yet another painful (but hopefully also cheerful) holiday shopping season. Mind you, there are no "international" features or functions that will stop working if you use your ultra-affordable new Galaxy Watch 8 stateside, and yes, the units sold for a limited time by Woot at a killer $125 discount from a regular starting price of $349.99 are all brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
If you have large wrists, the Amazon-owned e-tailer will also take care of you, charging $249.99 instead of $379.99 for a 44mm variant. In both cases, you'll need to rely on Bluetooth connectivity on your wrist, as well as your Android phone's cellular support, and if you'd rather get your Galaxy Watch 8 with an extended two-year warranty directly from Amazon, be prepared to pay anywhere between $50 and $60 more.
This is perhaps not the world's most stylish smartwatch, but it's definitely not ugly either. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
I'm not sure that's worth it when you clearly have nothing to worry about as far as both the functionality and cosmetic condition of these cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 8 units is concerned, and if you're not a big fan of Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is probably not worth the higher price either.
After all, both devices pack the same powerful Exynos W1000 processor, as well as very similar (and similarly high-quality) Super AMOLED touchscreens, pretty much identical sets of health monitoring tools, and even their design is quite similar, with that cushion shape aiming to improve comfort... while reducing elegance in the eyes of many compared to previous Galaxy Watch generations.
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