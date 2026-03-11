Special deal alert: the compact phone that punches up. Galaxy S26 shines just as much as the Ultra

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





The Galaxy S26 trio are arriving this week, and all three of them are the heavy-hitters to beat in 2026. Well, what if you don’t want a heavy phone?

Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 features that are present on all phones





ProScaler & mDNIe: new visual engines that sharpen the picture and improve image vibrancy. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x displays were already excellent. These new behind-the-scenes improvements are here to give them an extra push ahead for the 2026 competition.





Horizon Lock: an incredible video stabilization feature that will keep your recording steady no matter what. Even if you literally rotate the phone 360 degrees!





AI Photo Assist: request a specific edit through voice and watch the Photos app fix the image up for you.





More base RAM and base storage: all Galaxy S26 units now start at 12 GB RAM LPDDR5X and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast read and write speeds that should not bottleneck the cool new processor.





The new processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has crushed benchmarks and shown robust score in both multi- and single-threaded performance.





New cooling to back it up: all Galaxy S26 units come with improved vapor cooling chambers to ensure sustained performance from that new chip.

Features that are unique to the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Privacy Display: the headline-making new tech that literally works like magic, narrowing the screen’s viewing angles and keeping it your-eyes-only.





Super Fast Charging 3.0: now capable of charging with 60 W for a faster top-up (75% in 30 minutes)





Wider apertures: the main camera and 5x zoom camera now collect more light and start off with better natural bokeh





APV Video Codec: a professional-grade lossless codec that makes it possible to put Galaxy S26 Ultra footage through heavy edits and come up with high-quality cinematic results.

Galaxy S26 series specs

Galaxy S26



