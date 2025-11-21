Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
The Galaxy S26's peak brightness numbers might leave you disappointed

New year, but the same old brightness.

A man showing the back side of a Samsung S25.
A new leak about the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 series claims that even though Samsung is upgrading the OLED panel, the peak brightness will remain capped.

It might be the same two-year-old peak brightness


The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumored to feature the M14 OLED panel, which is expected to improve the smartphone's efficiency, longevity, and peak brightness. However, PhoneArt claims that Samsung will cap the peak brightness of its upcoming flagship at 2,600 nits, even with the new M14 material.


If that turns out to be true, you'll be getting the same peak brightness on the S26 series as in the S25 and the two-year-old S24 lineup. That would also put Samsung's upcoming flagships behind some of its competitors’ in terms of peak brightness. For instance the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 offer 3000 nits, the Xiaomi 17 offers 3500 nits, and the Vivo X300 delivers an impressive 4500 nits.

While PhoneArt seems quite certain about Samsung adopting the M14 material in its upcoming series, they still can't confirm the inclusion of 10-bit color depth technology, which ensures more vibrant and true-to-life colors, or high-frequency PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, which manages how quickly pixels turn on and off. The M14 panel typically ships with 2160Hz PWM, so if Samsung doesn't decide to nerf it, the M14-equipped S26 series should offer the same 2160Hz rate. Still, that's just my assumption, so take it with a pinch of salt.

2600 nits isn't actually that bad



The 2600-nit peak brightness isn't bad at all. In fact, we haven't heard many complaints from users struggling to use their Samsung S25 outdoors due to low brightness. We also didn't experience any such issues during our testing of the current Samsung flagship series, which features a 2600-nit display.

One of the main reasons for this is the use of Corning Gorilla Glass Armor in the S25 series, which has anti-reflective properties. The S26 series will most likely feature the same glass or an updated version, which will significantly reduce reflections and make it easier to use your device outdoors without experiencing any viewing issues.

Do you consider a smartphone’s peak brightness before buying it?

Vote View Result

Let's wait for the release


Although Samsung might decide to keep the peak brightness unchanged, the S26 series will offer other benefits thanks to the use of the M14 LED panel. Since this panel consumes less power than the M13 panel, you can expect better battery life.

Furthermore, Samsung is also planning to use a new privacy display technology in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Essentially, this feature will use artificial intelligence to automatically dim your phone's display, ensuring that no one other than you can view your screen.

The base S26 and S26+ models are also expected to get faster wireless charging. All these features definitely make the Samsung S26 series worth waiting for.

COMMENTS (2)

