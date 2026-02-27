Check out the two new 'golden' phones Motorola plans to showcase next week in all their glory!

S26

Say hello to the Razr Fold FIFA Edition!













Obviously, the Razr Fold FIFA Edition doesn't look all that different from its sibling in the high-quality product images leaked by Evan Blass (who else?) today, rocking a decidedly elegant black paint job with a few somewhat questionable gold accents and an... interesting pattern on the back.





Razr Fold model is supposed to come in. If you want my honest opinion, the golden Motorola logo and FIFA emblem make this otherwise very premium-looking device feel a little cheap (especially considering the reputation of the international football governing body), but hey, I guess that's where the "regular"model is supposed to come in.



Poised for a golden moment on March 2nd, 2026.#MWC2026 pic.twitter.com/rVZHnad8Kr — motorola (@Moto) February 27, 2026



By the way, in case you need to refresh your memory (or if you didn't pay much attention to the product's original announcement), this is everything we currently know about the first-gen Motorola Razr Fold





8.1-inch 2K LTPO primary display;

6.6-inch cover screen;

50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA sensor;

50MP ultra-wide-angle/macro secondary camera;

50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens;

32MP external selfie camera;

20MP internal camera;

Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White color options;

Moto Pen Ultra stylus support.



Everything that's not on this list is expected to unfold (pun intended) on March 2 , and hopefully, that will include some concrete availability and pricing information for the US and Europe too (although I wouldn't hold my breath just yet).

The Edge 70 Fusion is also getting a FIFA Edition





And that looks similarly... questionable with even more gold accents around the rear-facing camera module in addition to the Motorola logo and World Cup 2026 emblem on the handset's back.













Unfortunately, the Edge 70 Fusion Poised for a golden moment on March 2nd, 2026.#MWC2026 pic.twitter.com/rVZHnad8Kr— motorola (@Moto) February 27, 2026 not expected to be officially released in the US (in either a "normal" or limited FIFA edition), and unlike in the Razr Fold's case, its full specs are essentially out of the bag as follows:

6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with Super HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

Three OS upgrades and five years of security patches guaranteed;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 710 sensor;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

32MP front-facing camera;

7,000mAh battery;

68W TurboPower charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf color options;

7.99mm thinness.

How excited should you be?





Look, I'm as big of a football (not soccer) fan as anyone, and I can't wait to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duke it out on the biggest stage one last time this summer. But that doesn't mean I have any intention whatsoever to buy a phone with a frankly lazy "celebratory" design and the dirty FIFA logo on it.





extremely excited to finally hear more about the (non-golden) Razr Fold and, hopefully, get confirmation that it will cost several hundred dollars less than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 On the other hand, I amexcited to finally hear more about the (non-golden) Razr Fold and, hopefully, get confirmation that it will cost several hundred dollars less than the(and the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 8 ).





Similarly, I am intrigued by the (non-golden) Edge 70 Fusion, which is certainly one of Motorola's more inspired mid-range efforts of the last couple of years, and if priced aggressively enough, could definitely sell well... in the markets it's set to land in.