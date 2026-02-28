Samsung's tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) hits an absurdly low price in new clearance sale









Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $284 99 $649 99 $365 off (56%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Three Color Options, New Condition, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $120 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Four Color Options, New, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Of course, if you want to be able to choose from Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Silver paint jobs, you'll need to hurry, as Woot's phenomenal promotion is technically scheduled to run for five days (at the time of this writing), but some of those models could go out of stock much sooner than that.





Now, is there anything wrong with the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra that would explain why this Amazon-owned e-tailer is looking to clear its inventory already? Not that I know of, so if you're outdoorsy and/or clumsy and want to get a great new smartwatch for your Android phone (with built-in cellular connectivity) at a killer price, you should definitely pull the trigger here without any hesitation.



Recommended For You





To score the $365 discount, you'll need to be okay with getting just a 90-day warranty, which is a bit of a problem, and an "international" version, which really doesn't matter that much. Alternatively, you could always go directly to Amazon and buy a US version with an extended two-year warranty included, but right now, that's going to cost you a whopping $245 more than Woot's international units, which are also brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.





In addition to 4G LTE support and a robust titanium case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) also has a super-high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen with up to 3000 nits of brightness going for it, as well as a handy Quick Button, top-of-the-line 10ATM water resistance, super-accurate dual-frequency GPS connectivity, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG technology, a blood oxygen sensor, and Vascular Load monitoring. If that's not enough to justify an instant purchase at $284.99 right now, then I don't know what could be.