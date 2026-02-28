Samsung's tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) hits an absurdly low price in new clearance sale
One of the best smartwatches you can pair with your Android phone right now is available at a simply irresistible price for a limited time.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is a pretty stylish device given its super-strong build. | Image by Samsung
Released just last year with the exact same design and virtually identical specs as its 2024 predecessor, Samsung's second-ever Apple Watch Ultra alternative may not be quite as popular as the world's number four smartwatch vendor undoubtedly anticipated.
That would obviously explain why the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is on "clearance" at Woot... yet again at a mind-blowing discount for a limited time. This new deal is somehow even better than the one from just a couple of weeks ago, slashing an incredible 365 bucks off a regular price of $649.99 in three different colorways.
Of course, if you want to be able to choose from Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, and Titanium Silver paint jobs, you'll need to hurry, as Woot's phenomenal promotion is technically scheduled to run for five days (at the time of this writing), but some of those models could go out of stock much sooner than that.
Now, is there anything wrong with the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra that would explain why this Amazon-owned e-tailer is looking to clear its inventory already? Not that I know of, so if you're outdoorsy and/or clumsy and want to get a great new smartwatch for your Android phone (with built-in cellular connectivity) at a killer price, you should definitely pull the trigger here without any hesitation.
Recommended For You
At $284.99, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is not only way cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 3, but the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 11 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as well. As you can imagine, that ridiculously low price does come with a few key compromises, which are, however, not absolute dealbreakers in my book.
To score the $365 discount, you'll need to be okay with getting just a 90-day warranty, which is a bit of a problem, and an "international" version, which really doesn't matter that much. Alternatively, you could always go directly to Amazon and buy a US version with an extended two-year warranty included, but right now, that's going to cost you a whopping $245 more than Woot's international units, which are also brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
In addition to 4G LTE support and a robust titanium case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) also has a super-high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen with up to 3000 nits of brightness going for it, as well as a handy Quick Button, top-of-the-line 10ATM water resistance, super-accurate dual-frequency GPS connectivity, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG technology, a blood oxygen sensor, and Vascular Load monitoring. If that's not enough to justify an instant purchase at $284.99 right now, then I don't know what could be.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: