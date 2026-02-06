Galaxy S26 Ultra is making me resent AI
Galaxy S26 Ultra is making me resent AI

It looks like Samsung is leaning on AI to make up for the lack of meaningful Galaxy S26 Ultra changes.
AI is magical, but perhaps only if you are a phone manufacturer. For the rest of us, it's the excuse companies lean on to justify a lack of year-on-year improvement. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the prime example of this trend.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's hardware upgrades will reportedly be limited to a customary new chipset, new display tech, faster charging, and some minor design updates. Its main attraction will be AI, and Samsung has alluded to as much.
The AI features themselves may not necessarily unlock new user experiences, based on leaks.
One of the better uses of AI will be powering the Flex Magic Pixel tech, the foundation of the phone's privacy display. Samsung has already started teasing the feature, and it is said to be one of the phone's highlights. Samsung will use AI to control OLED pixels to adjust viewing angles, hiding the display from shoulder surfers.
AI and ML (Machine Learning) are not new concepts. Google's Pixel cameras have been leveraging the technologies since the first generation of Pixel phones to improve photography. Apple's Siri has been using ML for nearly a decade to better understand natural language.
Until a few years ago, AI was used to amplify features without us getting serenaded about the underlying tech. Fast forward to now, and stamping AI on devices is acceptable.
The demand for memory components from AI companies is driving up prices for everyone. Phone manufacturers, including Samsung, have warned that their products might not remain immune to these changes for long.
AI might one day start being interesting. For now, it's just something we have been saddled with, and manufacturers like Samsung are milking the hell out of it.
The blanket reason for everything
While AI-driven features might have passed for a significant update two years ago, the novelty has worn thin. Yet phone makers like Samsung seem convinced that slapping an AI label on a phone and calling it a day is enough.
Using AI as a crutch
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image credit — Evan Blass
Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S26 Ultra's AI features?
Pay more for less
If AI isn't your primary reason for buying smartphones — and surveys show it isn't for most customers — you might be paying a premium for more of what you don't want (fancy AI features) and less of what you actually need (better cameras and a bigger battery).
