Galaxy S26 Ultra is making me resent AI

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Pay more for less

The demand for memory components from AI companies is driving up prices for everyone. Phone manufacturers, including Samsung, have warned that their products might not remain immune to these changes for long.If AI isn't your primary reason for buying smartphones — and surveys show it isn't for most customers — you might be paying a premium for more of what you don't want (fancy AI features) and less of what you actually need (better cameras and a bigger battery).AI might one day start being interesting. For now, it's just something we have been saddled with, and manufacturers like Samsung are milking the hell out of it.