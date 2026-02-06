Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S26 Ultra is making me resent AI

It looks like Samsung is leaning on AI to make up for the lack of meaningful Galaxy S26 Ultra changes.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
galaxy s26 ultra main upgrade ai
AI is magical, but perhaps only if you are a phone manufacturer. For the rest of us, it's the excuse companies lean on to justify a lack of year-on-year improvement. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the prime example of this trend.

The blanket reason for everything


The Galaxy S26 Ultra's hardware upgrades will reportedly be limited to a customary new chipset, new display tech, faster charging, and some minor design updates. Its main attraction will be AI, and Samsung has alluded to as much.

The AI features will be integrated more deeply into the phone, which should make them faster and more secure. Due to their on-device nature, many new AI tools will be exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The AI features themselves may not necessarily unlock new user experiences, based on leaks.

One of the better uses of AI will be powering the Flex Magic Pixel tech, the foundation of the phone's privacy display. Samsung has already started teasing the feature, and it is said to be one of the phone's highlights. Samsung will use AI to control OLED pixels to adjust viewing angles, hiding the display from shoulder surfers.

Recommended For You

While AI-driven features might have passed for a significant update two years ago, the novelty has worn thin. Yet phone makers like Samsung seem convinced that slapping an AI label on a phone and calling it a day is enough.

Using AI as a crutch



AI and ML (Machine Learning) are not new concepts. Google's Pixel cameras have been leveraging the technologies since the first generation of Pixel phones to improve photography. Apple's Siri has been using ML for nearly a decade to better understand natural language.

Until a few years ago, AI was used to amplify features without us getting serenaded about the underlying tech. Fast forward to now, and stamping AI on devices is acceptable.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S26 Ultra's AI features?

Pay more for less


The demand for memory components from AI companies is driving up prices for everyone. Phone manufacturers, including Samsung, have warned that their products might not remain immune to these changes for long.

If AI isn't your primary reason for buying smartphones — and surveys show it isn't for most customers — you might be paying a premium for more of what you don't want (fancy AI features) and less of what you actually need (better cameras and a bigger battery).

AI might one day start being interesting. For now, it's just something we have been saddled with, and manufacturers like Samsung are milking the hell out of it.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless